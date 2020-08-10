JinkoSolar takes Tiger Pro max output to 610W with new N-Type version
A close-up of Jinko's Tiger Pro series. Image: JinkoSolar.
JinkoSolar has unveiled its next generation, 610W N-Type Tiger Pro module at SNEC 2020.
The leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member launched the new product which uses Jinko’s proprietary N-Type HOT 2.0 high efficiency cell technology to boost its output.
The module uses large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon cells which late last month achieved a new record conversion efficiency of 24.79%. The full PV Tech story on the efficiency record can be read here, however Jinko added that the cells use HOT tunneling layer passivated contact and advanced metallization technologies.
The module also uses a 78-cell design with tiling ribbon technology to help reduce gaps between cells, improve system capability and lower the cost of electricity produced.
Jinko said the product represented “another milestone” for the solar industry in its bid to achieve grid parity which Jin Hao, CTO at JinkoSolar, described as “the goal the industry has always been striving for”.
“We will increase our investment in R&D to ensure constant innovation in our technology, improve our products performance, and ensure the highest system compatibility. This will allow us to fulfil our commitment to offer the best service to our global customers and to allow the application of our solar modules in a variety of scenarios, further empowering the solar PV industry and achieving grid parity,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jinko also used this year’s SNEC exhibition to unveil the first version of its coloured building integrated PV (BIPV) modules, which have a power output of up to 550W. The company said the modules will be available in different colours and levels of translucency to be incorporated into modern architecture.
PV Tech has hosted two webinars for JinkoSolar in recent months, introducing the 580W P-Type Tiger Pro range of modules, which can be viewed here, and discussing the impact of its Tiger Pro series on utility-scale project LCOE, which can be viewed here.
SNEC 14th (2020)
SNEC 14th (2020) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition [SNEC PV POWER EXPO] will be held in Shanghai, China, on August 8-10, 2020. It was initiated by Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA), Chinese Renewable Energy Society (CRES), Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA), Shanghai New Energy Industry Association (SNEIA),etc. and jointly organized by 23 international associations and organizations including Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The exhibition scale of SNEC has evolved from 15,000sqm in 2007 to over 200,000sqm in 2019 when it attracted over 2000 exhibiting companies from 95 countries and regions all over the world and the overseas exhibitor ratio is over 30%. SNEC has become the biggest international PV tradeshow with incomparable influence in China, in Asia and even in the world.
