JinkoSolar to supply bifacial panels for Chile’s maiden hybrid renewables project

JinkoSolar's Swan module (pictured), however the module manufacturer his not disclosed which panels in particular will be used in this project. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar's Swan module (pictured), however the module manufacturer his not disclosed which panels in particular will be used in this project. Image: JinkoSolar.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has been selected to provide bifacial modules for Chile’s first hybrid utility-scale solar-plus-wind farm.

Jinko will supply 60.9MW of bifacial modules for the project, which is located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

More than 154,000 modules will be used to provide the solar PV portion of the project which will also see 90MW of onshore wind turbines deployed.

While Jinko has not specified which panel in particular will be used, the manufacturer’s general manager for Latin America Alberto Cutler explained it was the first project in Latin America to use Jinko’s bifacial modules with transparent backsheets.

“The PV plant equipped with our bifacial modules has already generated one of the lowest LCOE and is able to compete with traditional energy sources. We are expecting to sell more bifacial modules in the coming few months across the region,” he said.

The project is expected to complete early next year.

Chile has emerged as Latin America’s hottest market, attracting significant developer interest and investment appetite boosted by ultra-low LCOEs. Volume 24 of PV Tech Power includes a feature uncovering the driving factors behind Chile’s status as LatAm’s driving force, which can be read here.