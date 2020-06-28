Jolywood’s testing lab awarded CTF status by TÜV Nord as it pushes n-type PV module development
Liu Zhifeng, vice general manager of Jolywood’s Taizhou facility said, “Jolywood Solar has always focused on research & development of n-type solar technology, and this CTF award by TÜV Nord means a great deal in establishing a uniform industry standard and enabling further research into n-type bifacial products. Image: Jolywood
China-based PV backsheet and high-efficiency PV manufacturer Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co has been awarded Customer Testing Facility (CTF) status by TÜV Nord Group.
Jolywood has been heavily focused on developing and ramping its n-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) cell-based PV modules over the last 18 months and made a conversion efficiency breakthrough of 23.5% in April 2020. As a production ready process, Jolywood used n-type 158.75mm x 158.75 (G1) silicon wafers to achieve the record conversion efficiency.
Liu Zhifeng, vice general manager of Jolywood’s Taizhou facility said, “Jolywood Solar has always focused on research & development of n-type solar technology, and this CTF award by TÜV Nord means a great deal in establishing a uniform industry standard and enabling further research into n-type bifacial products. Also, the lab’s acceptance as a third party testing facility will provide more professional data support on the degradation and temperature co-efficiency advantages of Jolywood n-type modules.”
Xu Tingting, vice president of TUV Nord renewable energy added, “The CTF award means Jolywood’s laboratory has been audited and fully recognized by TUV NORD; it also means the Jolywood lab has excellent management and professional testing ability. We believe Jolywood will, through its continuous efforts, bring more creative products and advanced technology to the market.”
Jolywood's R&D expenditure in 2019 was around US$17.2 million, an increase of 9.56%, year-on-year, and accounted for 3.5% of total revenue, according to PV Tech’s analysis.
Meet the microinverter with record power density designed for today’s high-performing PV panels
HY-2000-Plus microinverter is a cutting-edge design by Huayu New Energy for quad-module application with 4 MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking). Its power density reaches 554.05W/kg, with maximum continuous output power of 2,050W with a net weight of 3.7kG, a significant new record for microinverter Power Density.Join PV Tech’s TechTalk Product Series webinar with Andy Tang, the overseas sales director for Huayu New Energy, with 10 years of global sales experience with solar inverters.Find out more about this TechTalk Product Series webinar.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Meyer Burger to start exclusive heterojunction solar module manufacturing in the first half of 2021
-
German court upholds Hanwha Q CELLS patent infringement case
-
SolarWelt using teamtechnik stringers in new 400MW German assembly plant
-
JinkoSolar taking mono-module capacity to 25GW as shipment guidance remains at 18-20GW
-
Seraphim supplying ‘S3’ series 166mm half-cell panels to Raystech in Australia
Comments