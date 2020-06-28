Jolywood’s testing lab awarded CTF status by TÜV Nord as it pushes n-type PV module development

Liu Zhifeng, vice general manager of Jolywood’s Taizhou facility said, “Jolywood Solar has always focused on research & development of n-type solar technology, and this CTF award by TÜV Nord means a great deal in establishing a uniform industry standard and enabling further research into n-type bifacial products. Image: Jolywood

China-based PV backsheet and high-efficiency PV manufacturer Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co has been awarded Customer Testing Facility (CTF) status by TÜV Nord Group.

Jolywood has been heavily focused on developing and ramping its n-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) cell-based PV modules over the last 18 months and made a conversion efficiency breakthrough of 23.5% in April 2020. As a production ready process, Jolywood used n-type 158.75mm x 158.75 (G1) silicon wafers to achieve the record conversion efficiency.

Liu Zhifeng, vice general manager of Jolywood’s Taizhou facility said, “Jolywood Solar has always focused on research & development of n-type solar technology, and this CTF award by TÜV Nord means a great deal in establishing a uniform industry standard and enabling further research into n-type bifacial products. Also, the lab’s acceptance as a third party testing facility will provide more professional data support on the degradation and temperature co-efficiency advantages of Jolywood n-type modules.”

Xu Tingting, vice president of TUV Nord renewable energy added, “The CTF award means Jolywood’s laboratory has been audited and fully recognized by TUV NORD; it also means the Jolywood lab has excellent management and professional testing ability. We believe Jolywood will, through its continuous efforts, bring more creative products and advanced technology to the market.”

Jolywood's R&D expenditure in 2019 was around US$17.2 million, an increase of 9.56%, year-on-year, and accounted for 3.5% of total revenue, according to PV Tech’s analysis.