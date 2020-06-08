KSTAR targets European market following Spanish central inverter certification
Chinese inverter manufacturer KSTAR has received NTS 631 certification from Spain’s Certification Entity for Renewable Energies (CERE), claiming to be the first Chinese manufacturer to do so.
And the company said the certification win would help bolster the company’s focus on Europe, with Spain in particular having been lauded as one of the world’s hottest solar markets of late.
KSTAR said CERE tested its entire range of central inverters, ranging from 500kW to 3.4MW in capacity, clearing each unit for use in C&I and utility-scale solar applications.
That clearance means KSTAR now complies with incoming PO12.2 approvals – a set of standards and safety requirements all grid-connected equipment must comply with in the country – allowing the manufacturer to enter the market.
Leo Liu, regional director at KSTAR, said the company would now continue to prepare for the implementation of new grid codes in Spain.
