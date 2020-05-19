Largest solar-storage plant in the US will be managed by new subsidiary of ESG investor Quinbrook

Not much to look at now, but this stretch of land in Clark County, Nevada, will host Gemini, the US' biggest solar-plus-storage facility announced so far. Image: Quinbrook.

The Gemini Solar + Battery Storage Project, approved for construction by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, will be managed by a newly-launched subsidiary of investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

With 690MW of solar PV capacity and 380MW / 1400MWh of battery energy storage planned at the site, Gemini, which will be located in Clark County, Nevada, is the US’ largest solar-plus-storage facility so far.

PV Tech reported on 12 May that the Department of Interior (DOI) had waved through the approval of the plan with DOI secretary David L. Bernhardt linking the project’s execution to the American “economic resurgence” as the country gets back to work after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Quinbrook, which specialises in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure ESG (environment, social and governance)-led investments, has launched Primergy Solar LLC to acquire, develop and operate both utility-scale and distributed solar PV and battery energy storage projects in North America. One of the new company’s first roles will be to manage the US$1.1 billion Gemini project which has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) already signed with utility NV Energy.

Quinbrook CEO says solar-plus-battery storage will 'dominate energy infrastructure investing in years to come'

The parent company said Primergy will follow Quinbrook’s low-carbon investment strategy in US power markets, including direct investment in early stage developments as well as acquiring operational assets. This will include acting as primary sponsor as well as through forming joint venture (JV) investment vehicles with Quinbrook project partners.

Former Recurrent Energy president Ty Daul has been appointed CEO of Primergy, while Engie Storage’s former chief financial officer (CFO), Tim Larrison has been recruited as CFO of the new company.

“The industry is recognising the increasingly important role that solar-plus-battery storage solutions will play in accelerating the energy transition,” Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook said.

“Moreover, there is a growing realisation that investing in the building of new renewable energy infrastructure will be crucial to driving sustainable economic recovery and job creation across America,” Quinbrook said, also adding that his company believes new energy infrastructure investment in the years ahead will be dominated by solar-plus-battery storage.

