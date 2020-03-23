LONGi approves almost US$1 billion in capex for 25GW of new capacity in 2020

LONGi Group has approved capital expenditures of approximately US$985 million on three separate projects: Image LONGi

Leading monocrystalline wafer producer and ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy Technology (LONGi Group) has approved capital expenditures of approximately US$985 million on three separate capacity expansion projects totaling 25GW for 2020.

A 10GW mono ingot project, a 10GW mono solar cell project and a 5GW mono module assembly project, previously announced over the last few months and late 2019, are expected to start volume production before the end of 2020.

The solar cell project is expected to start operations in June 2020. The project Phase 1 is for 7.5GW of solar cell capacity, operated by the firm's subsidiary LONGi Solar. The project also includes a 680MW integrated mono cell and module pilot line.

Recently, LONGi Solar started volume production at its latest 5GW highly automated module assembly plant to produce its HI-MO 1 modules, incorporating large area 166mm x 166mm (M6) wafers.

The newly commissioned facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China produced the first Hi-MO 4 module on 16 March 2020.