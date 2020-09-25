LONGi modules to power TBEA base in 360MW supply deal

LONGi officials celebrating the Hi-MO 5 entering production earlier this month. Image: LONGi.

LONGi is to provide 360MW of solar modules for use at supplier TBEA’s production base in a deal that will also see the first deployment of the module manufacturer’s Hi-MO 5 product.

The panels will be deployed at TBEA’s energy production base at Shihezi City in Xinjiang, China.

LONGi said it would be prioritising delivery of the HI-MO 5 modules in order for them to be officially evaluated by the market in a real-world setting. LONGi formally launched the Hi-MO 5 in June this year, with manufacturing starting in earnest just over two months later.

Production capacity of the Hi-MO 5 is expected to reach 12GW by the end of this year. PV Tech’s review of the Hi-MO 5 module can be read here.

Late last month LONGi posted first half revenues just shy of US$3 billion, a new record for the company in a six-month reporting period, while the company noted a shift towards large-area wafer sizes had helped offset the trend for falling average selling prices in the first six-months of 2020.