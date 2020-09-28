Meyer Burger recruits ex-Conergy, Q CELLS exec as CFO
Image: Meyer Burger.
Meyer Burger has enlisted ex-Conergy and Q CELLS executive Jürgen Schiffer as its new chief financial officer, tasking him with helping lead its transformation.
Schiffer will take up the position on 1 October 2020, replacing the retiring Manfred Häner. Schiffer will also gain a seat on Meyer Burger’s executive board.
While noting his experience in the solar sector, Meyer Burger also pointed to his experience in dealing with “complex turnaround situations”, indicating that skillset’s importance to the company as it embarks on its own transformation.
Earlier this year the beleaguered PV manufacturing equipment supplier confirmed plans to become a dedicated heterojunction module manufacturer in Europe and the US, scrapping its supplier and joint-venture business models and using its technology exclusively in-house.
These plans accelerated in July when it struck an agreement to use manufacturing plants previously owned by both defunct manufacturer SolarWorld and Q Cells SE in Germany, cementing its European manufacturing footprint.
"Jürgen Schiffer, with his profound financial knowledge and extensive experience in transformation processes, is the ideal person to accompany Meyer Burger in the upcoming growth phase,” Franz Richter, chairman of the board of directors at Meyer Burger, said.
