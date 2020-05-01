PODCAST: Record low solar prices and seismic shocks for worldwide energy markets
Image: Enel.
This month’s episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to listen to, with discussion centring around record low solar prices and tumbling LCOE forecasts.
Solar Media’s Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also take a look at the seismic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on global power markets and what they might mean for renewables in the future.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
