PODCAST: The 500W+ panel race and a global green recovery
Image: Trina.
Solar Media's Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the July 2020 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, starting with a rundown of the 500W+ module race that is shaping the next era of solar PV technologies.
Elsewhere we uncover the policy decisions driving a green recovery in markets such as the US, India and the UK, and learn what's driving recent moves within the energy storage market.
LONGi Solar launches next generation Hi-MO 5 module series
PV Tech is hosting a TechTalk Product Series webinar with LONGi Solar to help PV project developers, asset owners and interested parties become aware of the latest in utility-scale PV panel technology, performance and size that is redefining LCOE metrics.
Companies to watch out for in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings
This webinar shows how these 50 companies can be benchmarked from a bankability standpoint, by understanding each company’s strengths and weaknesses across manufacturing and financial operations. Head of research at PV-Tech, Finlay Colville, will preview the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, revealing the module suppliers to watch out for in 2020 and beyond.
