PODCAST: The 500W+ panel race and a global green recovery

Image: Trina.

Solar Media's Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the July 2020 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, starting with a rundown of the 500W+ module race that is shaping the next era of solar PV technologies.

Elsewhere we uncover the policy decisions driving a green recovery in markets such as the US, India and the UK, and learn what's driving recent moves within the energy storage market. 

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

Tags: podcast, 500w, policy, regulation, trina, jinkosolar, ja solar, longi, storage

