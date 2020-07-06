PODCAST: The 500W+ panel race and a global green recovery

Image: Trina.

Solar Media's Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the July 2020 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, starting with a rundown of the 500W+ module race that is shaping the next era of solar PV technologies.

Elsewhere we uncover the policy decisions driving a green recovery in markets such as the US, India and the UK, and learn what's driving recent moves within the energy storage market.

The podcast can be streamed below:

