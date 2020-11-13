PV Tech launches 2020 readership survey

As 2020 draws to a close, PV Tech is already looking ahead and making plans for what stands to be a pivotal year for the global solar industry.

To that end, today PV Tech is launching its annual readership survey, giving you – our valued readers – the chance to provide us with your valued feedback as well as insight into what you want to see from PV Tech in 2021 and beyond.

The survey can be found here. It should take no longer than five minutes to complete and no direct contact details are necessary. Alternatively, the readership survey can be completed below.