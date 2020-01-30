PV Tech launches new TechTalk webinar series for 2020

PV Tech is delighted to launch TechTalk, a series of in-depth webinars aimed at highlighting new innovations and technologies for the global PV sector.

Over the last few years PV Tech has been running webinars with a great deal of success with clients from various sections of the PV value chain, educating and informing our readers of in-field experiences backed with shared technical data.

These range from some of the largest players globally to technology startups, all with solid experience in their technological fields.

SMSLs (Solar Module Super League members) to have participated include JinkoSolar, which has presented with PI Berlin and DNV GL on the true potential of bifacial modules; with METKA EGN on ultra-high efficiency modules and the reasons to specify them along with Trina Solar and JA Solar on subjects including financial models utilised in the commercial rooftop market and Bi-facial technology advantages with field data.

Other technology players to have presented to our audiences include Aurora Solar Technology, HeliosLite and Mott MacDonald

The ‘TechTalk’ series of webinars aims to build on these successes – featuring leaders in their respective technology fields sharing experience of new innovations and technology deployment and outcomes across the PV value chain.

The TechTalk series will launch in March with DSM Advanced Solar and their ecosystem partners, JinkoSolar and WiseEnergy – a large independent renewable energy plant operator and fully integrated asset management company.

The subject will be maximizing solar asset value of older solar parks with retrofit anti-reflective (AR) coatings.

The Retrofit AR coating, a development of DSM’s industry-leading AR coatings, gives older, uncoated solar modules an instant power boost of up to 3%. Commercially launched in 2019, it has already been applied to 50MWp of installations in Europe

Jörn Brembach, Commercial Manager Europe at DSM Advanced Solar, will outline the key features of the Retrofit AR coating, its durable technology, and its application process. Importantly, he will also share the results from industrial-scale use cases in Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Jörn will also address the service’s bankability and explain which parks could benefit most from the coating.

Jörn will be joined by Andrea Viaro, JinkoSolar’s Head of Technical Service and Product Management Europe, who will elaborate on the tests JinkoSolar has done to ensure product warranties on its modules are not affected. Finally, Diego Molina, Innovation Manager at WiseEnergy, will discuss the coating’s impact and application from an asset management perspective, explaining how WiseEnergy evaluated the product on smaller plants and why the company also decided to apply it to larger-capacity plants. Diego will also benchmark this solution against other repowering options available on the market.

Mark Osborne, founding senior news editor of PV Tech said of the TechTalk series, “The PV industry is undergoing an unprecedented period of R&D spending, the launch of innovative products and adoption that will propel growth in the sector for many years to come. The new TechTalk webinar series is set to bring these developments to the fore and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved.”

Annet Hoek, DSM Advanced Solar: “Retrofit ARC is a great product to showcase in our first TechTalk – an offspring of our market-leading AR coating that can be applied to older, uncoated solar parks. The TechTalk series is a great opportunity to connect directly with relevant industry partners in a convenient, sustainable way, and we are grateful to have ecosystem partners WiseEnergy and JinkoSolar joining us for the first one.”

Who should attend?

Solar park owners, investors/financiers, O&M companies, module manufacturers, EPCs, developers and installers, energy management companies and any other parties interested in increasing the power output of older PV plants.

The first of the new TechTalk series webinars will take place on the 12th March 2020 at 15.00 CET. To register, click here.

To register your interest in taking part in the TechTalk webinar series, please email gdavie@pv-tech.org.