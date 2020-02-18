PV Tech Power 22 available now to download

The cover story of this edition gets under the bonnet of one of the hottest emerging trends in large-scale renewables development; hybridisation.

The latest volume of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 22 – is now available to download, free of charge.

The cover story of this edition gets under the bonnet of one of the hottest emerging trends in large-scale renewables development: hybridisation.

We talk to developers, financiers and analysts about the potential for solar-wind-storage projects, identify the hottest markets for their development and uncover the hurdles that need to be overcome.

The journal also includes features that explore India’s much-vaunted solar target and its chances of being reached; the impact of recent policy movements in Japan on its solar and energy storage markets; as well as an examination of Turkey’s nascent solar market as it looks to kickstart into life.

Meanwhile, we’ve technical insights from Fraunhofer on the enhanced risk of PID in panels under environmental stress, new concepts relating to the development of floating solar projects from BayWa r.e. and an in-depth look at asset management practices from Lightsource BP, Wise Energy and SolarPower Europe.

To read all of the above – and more – download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 22, entirely free of charge, here.