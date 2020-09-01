Q CELLS debuts company’s highest power solar module in Europe

The Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series features closed gaps between the cells to increase efficiency. Image: Q CELLS.

Q CELLS will introduce its highest power and highest efficiency solar modules to date into European markets over the coming weeks.

As part of the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series, three high-density modules will be launched, all of which feature Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, where gaps between the cells are closed to increase module efficiency in relative terms by 4%, delivering an overall efficiency of up to 21.1%, Q CELLS said.

The Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9 version has 132 half-cells to deliver a module power output of up to 395Wp. The larger Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.3 increases the number of cells from 144 half-cells in previous iterations to 156 half-cells, delivering a power output of up to 465 watts. This XL version is 8.3cm longer, but only 1kg heavier and the same width as previous products.

A third version of the Q.ANTUM DUO Z range has also been developed by to specifically serve the needs of Europe’s residential rooftop markets. The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G9 features 120 half-cells to deliver up to 345Wp of power and 20.8% overall efficiency. Q CELLS said that with a weight of 17.5 kg, the modules “can be more easily installed on rooftops”.

Further innovations featured in the Q.ANTUM DUO Z range include the use of 12 round wires to connect the cells, and larger wafers measuring 161.7 mm in size. These ingredients combine to deliver Q CELLS’ “most advanced monocrystalline solar module to date”, the company said.

“By focusing our efforts on closing the cell gaps, we offer to our customers a module range that is perfectly fit for purpose: it boasts extremely high power and efficiency, but is not much oversized nor unwieldy, striking an ideal balance between performance and ease of installation, thus ensuring a supremely competitive LCOE,” Maengyoon Kim, head of EU sales for Q CELLS, said.