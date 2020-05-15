Q CELLS doubts validity of REC Group’s patent infringement claims
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Q CELLS has responded to the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by REC Group in China, suggesting its patents in the case lack validity.
In a short response, Q CELLS claimed REC Group's split cell and junction box technology, which is patented in countries such as China, had been rejected in Japan in 2019.
As a result, Q CELLS would be petitioning for the invalidity of REC’s alleged patent in China. The SMSL member also noted that it was considering other “legal avenues”.
Q CELLS has previously sued REC Group, JinkoSolar and LONGi Solar over PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) processes with numerous cases pending and petitions of invalidity ongoing.
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
JinkoSolar adds name to 500 Watt solar panel club
-
Ginlong to double string inverter manufacturing capacity
-
Jolywood shipping major order of nTOPCon bifacial modules to Oman Ibri II PV project
-
REC Group hits back at Q CELLS with own patent infringement lawsuit
-
DuPont exposes rapid increase in PVDF backsheet material failures used in solar panels
Comments