Q CELLS doubts validity of REC Group’s patent infringement claims

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Q CELLS has responded to the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by REC Group in China, suggesting its patents in the case lack validity.

In a short response, Q CELLS claimed REC Group's split cell and junction box technology, which is patented in countries such as China, had been rejected in Japan in 2019.  

As a result, Q CELLS would be petitioning for the invalidity of REC’s alleged patent in China. The SMSL member also noted that it was considering other “legal avenues”. 

Q CELLS has previously sued REC Group, JinkoSolar and LONGi Solar over PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) processes with numerous cases pending and petitions of invalidity ongoing.  

Tags: q cells, c-si manufacturing, pv modules, patent infringement, rec group, china

