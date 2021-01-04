Renewables components provider Gibraltar acquires solar racking firm in US$220m deal
TerraSmart's TerraTrack system installed at a utility-scale solar farm in the US. Image: TerraSmart.
US-based renewables components manufacturer Gibraltar Industries has clinched a US$220 million deal to acquire solar racking provider TerraSmart.
Nasdaq-listed Gibraltar said the deal, announced today (4 January 2021), would strengthen its position as the largest turnkey provider for the domestic US solar energy market, providing it with a broad portfolio of solutions spanning ground-mounts, trackers and design software solutions.
Furthermore, Gibraltar said the acquisition would help scale the company to a US$700 million platform over the next five years, enhance the business unit’s revenue growth and boost its overall margins.
TerraSmart provides fixed-tilt and single axis tracker mounting systems under the GLIDE and TerraTrak brands, and has more than ten years’ experience in the US solar market. Gibraltar said the business was on track to post record revenues and earnings in 2020, amounting to in the ranges of US$150 – 155 million and US$26 – 28 million respectively.
Meanwhile, Gibraltar also announced the acquisition of solar system design software provider Sunfig for US$3.75 million in cash.
Bill Bosway, chief executive officer and president at Gibraltar, said adding to the two businesses to its solar unit would “significantly” increase its domestic presence.
“Equally important, this continued investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making solar energy the best choice in energy production,” he added.
Gibraltar has historically looked to grow both organically and through M&A activity, having acquired balance of system products provider SolarBOS in August 2018.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Also read...
-
ROUND-UP: Yingli and JA Solar secure module supply deals, Keppel buys stake in 500MW project
-
Solar ITC extension included in US coronavirus relief package
-
Biden’s climate and energy team welcomed by US renewables sector
-
Capital Dynamics signs PPA with Northern Indiana utility
-
Home improvement chain Lowe’s signs PPA for 250MW from Illinois solar farm
Comments