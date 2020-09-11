ROUND-UP: Portuguese projects under the hammer, Dehui claims Vietnam first

LONGi panels in action in Africa. Image: LONGi.

A round-up of the latest solar industry news from around the world, as Aquila picks up its first solar projects in Portugal, one of Europe’s hottest solar markets, and Dehui lays claim to being Vietnam’s first module manufacturer to produce next-generation panels.

Aquila picks up first Portuguese solar portfolio

11 September 2020: Renewables investor Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired its maiden Portuguese solar portfolio.

Aquila has signed a sale and purchase agreement, valued at around €16 million, for a portfolio of projects in the south of Portugal with a total generation capacity of ~20MWp. Each project is operational and is anticipated to have an operational life of up to 30 years.

Ian Nolan, chairman at Aquila, said the company was pleased to seal its first purchase of projects in one of Europe’s highest yielding solar regions.

“Besides the positive impact on Europe's carbon footprint, this acquisition diversifies our portfolio and means that we will have invested 92% of the capital we have raised to date in approximately 30 distinct projects across four countries and three different technologies,” he said.

Dehui lays claim to be first in Vietnam to manufacturer next-generation panels

10 September 2020: Vietnam-based module manufacturer Dehui has laid claim to being the first in the country to produce next-generation panels boasting larger cells.

In a statement issued to PV Tech, Dehui said mass production of 166mm, 9 busbar, half-cut bifacial mono PERC modules had commenced, with the panels now coming off of the company’s 700MW manufacturing lines in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the company aims to bring new modules featuring 182mm cells and 12 busbars into mass production next year as part of a wider plan to majorly scale-up production and shipments.

It will make use of new manufacturing equipment with capabilities of producing modules featuring cells from 158.75mm to 210mm, the largest cells currently in widescale use.

LONGi bags 30MW Burkina Faso module supply deal

10 September 2020: ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi has signed a partnership to supply 30MW of modules for projects in Burkina Faso, Africa.

The projects, being undertaken by a specialist provider in the country, are to be completed between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 and are believed to form part of Burkina Faso’s policy of reducing its dependence on power from fossil fuels.

“LONGi’s advanced solar products will maximise the benefits of Africa's abundant solar resources and will bring a great return on investment for our customers. We believe that photovoltaic power generation will have a positive effect on Africa's economic activity, reduce energy and environmental costs and boost social development,” Dennis She, senior vice president at LONGi Solar, said.

ACWA Power sells stake in 60MW Bulgarian project

10 September 2020: ACWA Power subsidiary ACF Renewable Energy has sold a 60MW solar project in Bulgaria to an Austrian investor.

ACWA revealed it had sold its 100% stake in ACWA Power CF Karad PV Park, the special purpose vehicle housing the 60.4MW Karadzhavolo PV project in Bulgaria.

It has been picked by Austrian investor Enery Development GmbH for an undisclosed consideration.

In addition to the project, Enery also acquired NOMAC Bulgaria, ACWA’s O&M subsidiary providing all O&M services for the project.