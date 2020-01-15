More in News, Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Thin-Film, Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Europe, Asia & Oceania

Singulus gets €50 million follow-on CIGS thin film tool order from CNBM

Singulus said that the €50 million order was for a first stage of a 300MW capacity expansion. Image: Singulus

Specialist PV manufacturing equipment supplier Singulus Technologies has received a new order for CIGS thin film processing tools from existing customer, China National Building Materials (CNBM).

Singulus said that the €50 million order was for a first stage of a 300MW capacity expansion at Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co., in Xuzhou, Bengbu, China, a subsidiary of CNBM.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chairman of the Board of Singulus Technologies said, "We are pleased about this order, which in turn shows our leading role in CIGS thin-film solar technology. Our customer CNBM is therefore continuing to expand CIGS technology in China as planned and is by far the largest manufacturer of CIGS solar modules. "

