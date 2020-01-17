Solarcentury starts construction on 300MW PV project in Spain

PV company Solarcentury and PV/wind operator Encavis AG have started construction on the US$250.5 million Talayuela Solar Project, a 300MW PV project being developed in Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain. Once completed, it will be one of the largest and most powerful subsidy-free solar developments in Spain to date.

During the construction phase of the installation, up to 400 local jobs will be created, of which at least 100 will be hired from Talayuela, as part of an agreement with the city. The 300MW installation will be located over 822 hectares of land, which is equivalent to 1,644 football fields. Of that parcel of land, 320 hectares will be protected land designated to protecting and improving the natural environment and local wildlife.

Over the course of construction for the Talayuela project, Solarcentury will install approximately 977,000 solar panels. The plant is expected to be operational in the second half of 2020, capable of powering around 150,000 homes and reducing CO2 emissions by more than 170,000 tonnes annually.

Neil Perry, CFO of Solarcentury, said: “Talayuela Solar is a truly positive milestone for Solarcentury and our industry, clearly demonstrating how solar energy can contribute to a 100% renewable future without the need for government subsidies, at the same time as creating jobs, improving biodiversity and making a real difference in the fight against climate chaos.”

Earlier this month, Solarcentury secured a €54.8 million finance facility to construct 500MW of solar farms in Spain, including the 300MW Talayuela project. The facility will also finance the 200MWp Cabrera array in Alcalá de Guadaira, near Sevilla in the south of the country.

Per an agreement struck between Solarcentury and Encavis back in October 2018, Encavis currently holds an 80% stake in the Talayuela plant, while Solarcentury retains the remaining 20% share.