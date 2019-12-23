Statkraft adds to Solaria PPA run with 252MW, 10-year deal

Image: Solaria.

Energy major Statkraft has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Spanish solar IPP Solaria.

The agreement will see Statkraft procure power from five assets in Spain developed and held by Solaria with a total generation capacity of 252MW.

It incorporates three assets in Castilla y Leon and two in Castilla La Mancha, and the five assets are expected to generate as much as 500GWh each year.

Further details surrounding Solaria’s portfolio in Castilla y Leon have emerged in recent months, including the inclusion of panels from Yingli and that they will be additionally underwritten via a PPA with Swiss energy trader Alpiq.

The solar farms are to be energised throughout 2020, Statkraft said, and the PPA deals have been signed on ten-year terms.

Carsten Poppinga, senior BP for trading and origination at Statkraft, said the company is to use the power to cement its position as a leading supplier of renewable energy to major industrial customers in Iberia.