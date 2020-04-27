Sungrow makes major swing to overseas PV inverter sales in 2019
The main sales growth came from Sungrow’s PV System Integration business unit, comprising EPC and O&M.
Major PV inverter manufacturer, Sungrow Power Supply Co exported a total of 9GW of PV inverters to overseas markets in 2019, an 87.5% increase, year-on-year, due to the significant decline in solar installations caused by policy changes stretching back to May 2018.
Sungrow reported PV inverter shipments across China were 8.1GW in 2019, down 31.9% year-on-year. Total inverter product shipments in 2019 reached 17.1GW, up just 2.4% year-on-year.
Total inverter product shipments in 2019 reached 17.1GW, up just 2.4% year-on-year.
However, Sungrow said that its cumulative installed global PV inverter capacity exceeded the 100GW milestone in 2019, claiming to be the first supplier to do so.
A key export market was shipments to the Americas, which exceeded 3GW, according to the company.
Financials
Sungrow reported total group revenue of around RMB 13 billion (US$ 1.834 billion) and increase of 25.41%, compared to 2018.
Sungrow reported total group revenue of around RMB 13 billion (US$ 1.834 billion) and increase of 25.41%, compared to 2018.
PV inverter & power conversion product segment revenue was approximately RMB 3.941 billion (US$556.6 million in 2019), an increase of 6.99% from the previous year. This segment accounted for 30.3% of total group sales in 2019, down from 35.5% in 2018.
PV inverter & power conversion product segment revenue was approximately RMB 3.941 billion (US$556.6 million in 2019), an increase of 6.99% from the previous year.
The main sales growth came from Sungrow’s PV System Integration business unit, comprising EPC and O&M. This unit reported sales in 2019 of approximately RMB 7.9 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 35.3%, year-on-year and accounting for 61% of total group revenue in 2019, up from 56.6% in the previous year.
Sungrow’s PV System Integration business unit reported sales in 2019 of approximately RMB 7.9 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 35.3%, year-on-year and accounting for 61% of total group revenue.
Coming from a smaller revenue base, Energy Storage reported sales of around RMB 534 million (US$76.6 million) in 2019, compared to US$54 million in 2018, an increase of 41.7% and accounting for 4.18% of total group sales, compared to 3.69% in 2018.
Energy Storage reported sales of around RMB 534 million (US$76.6 million) in 2019.
Although sales expenses increase of 31.61% year-on-year to RMB 918.4 million (US$129.6 million, due to the major shift to overseas sales in 2019, net cash flow was RMB 2.48 billion (US$350 million) a year-on-year increase of 1271.29%.
Net profit was RMB 2,48 billion (US$350 million) in 2019, an increase of 10.24% from the previous year.
Net profit was RMB 2,48 billion (US$350 million) in 2019, an increase of 10.24% from the previous year.
Solar & Storage Finance USA
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Sunrun taps tech sector exec to steer finances in year of headwinds
-
KKR snaps up Indian solar portfolio in US$200 million deal
-
TÜV Rheinland verifies Trina Solar’s ‘Vertex’ panel reaches 515.8Wp power output
-
LONGi sets new records in key business metrics
-
Tech driving Brazil solar project efficiency as GCL SI anticipates market rebound