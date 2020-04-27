Sungrow makes major swing to overseas PV inverter sales in 2019

The main sales growth came from Sungrow’s PV System Integration business unit, comprising EPC and O&M.

Major PV inverter manufacturer, Sungrow Power Supply Co exported a total of 9GW of PV inverters to overseas markets in 2019, an 87.5% increase, year-on-year, due to the significant decline in solar installations caused by policy changes stretching back to May 2018.

Sungrow reported PV inverter shipments across China were 8.1GW in 2019, down 31.9% year-on-year. Total inverter product shipments in 2019 reached 17.1GW, up just 2.4% year-on-year.





However, Sungrow said that its cumulative installed global PV inverter capacity exceeded the 100GW milestone in 2019, claiming to be the first supplier to do so.

A key export market was shipments to the Americas, which exceeded 3GW, according to the company.

Financials

Sungrow reported total group revenue of around RMB 13 billion (US$ 1.834 billion) and increase of 25.41%, compared to 2018.

PV inverter & power conversion product segment revenue was approximately RMB 3.941 billion (US$556.6 million in 2019), an increase of 6.99% from the previous year. This segment accounted for 30.3% of total group sales in 2019, down from 35.5% in 2018.

The main sales growth came from Sungrow’s PV System Integration business unit, comprising EPC and O&M. This unit reported sales in 2019 of approximately RMB 7.9 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 35.3%, year-on-year and accounting for 61% of total group revenue in 2019, up from 56.6% in the previous year.

Coming from a smaller revenue base, Energy Storage reported sales of around RMB 534 million (US$76.6 million) in 2019, compared to US$54 million in 2018, an increase of 41.7% and accounting for 4.18% of total group sales, compared to 3.69% in 2018.

Although sales expenses increase of 31.61% year-on-year to RMB 918.4 million (US$129.6 million, due to the major shift to overseas sales in 2019, net cash flow was RMB 2.48 billion (US$350 million) a year-on-year increase of 1271.29%.

Net profit was RMB 2,48 billion (US$350 million) in 2019, an increase of 10.24% from the previous year.