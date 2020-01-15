Sunpin Solar breaks ground on 98MW California project
This stands as Sunpin Solar’s second large utility-scale solar project in California, following the completion of the 96.75MW ColGreen North Shore installation in Riverside County, California in 2018. Image: Sunpin Solar
California-based Sunpin Solar held a groundbreaking ceremony last week to celebrate the start of construction on its 98MW Titan Solar 1 Project in Ocotillo Wells, California.
This stands as Sunpin Solar’s second utility-scale solar project in California, following the completion of the 96.75MW ColGreen North Shore installation in Riverside County, California back in 2018.
The Titan Solar 1 project will be developed over 226 hectares of land between the Salton Sea and Anza Borrego Desert State Park. Once completed, the project will feature over 260,000 panels and will generate over 218,000 MWh of renewable energy annually, which is enough to power over 26,900 homes on a yearly basis. The installation is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Tom Li, CEO and President of Sunpin Solar, said: "At Sunpin Solar, we care deeply about our communities and environment. Titan Solar 1 is another project we will work closely with Imperial County and IID on. We are committed to providing our best expertise to build this project and more in the future.”
Titan Solar 1 Project will be interconnected to the grid of the Imperial Irrigation District and has a greenhouse gas (GHG) equivalency of offsetting over 154,300 tons of CO2 emissions annually. During Titan Solar 1’s peak construction phase, it will create over 400 green jobs.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Also read...
-
NextEnergy Capital's international solar fund hits US$280m
-
Panasonic warns US solar installers of Tesla designated panels on the market with no warranties
-
US lawmakers propose clean energy credit push to take US to net zero
-
Capital Dynamics and 8minute purchase 300MW project on tribal land in Nevada
-
Google and NV Energy propose major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada
Comments