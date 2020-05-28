Suntech’s receives four ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
Suntech has confirmed it had received four ‘Top Performer’ status in the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ report that included its mono PERC half-cell module. Image: Suntech
China-based PV module manufacturer, Suntech has confirmed it had received four ‘Top Performer’ status in the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ report that included its mono PERC half-cell module.
The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech via its TechTalk Webinar Series.
Suntech noted that it received ‘Top Performer’ status in both PVEL’s thermal cycling (TC) test and PID (Potential-Induced Degradation) test, requiring no more than a 2% degradation deviation from standard tested performance.
Vincent Cao, Vice President of Suntech said, "This is the third time that Suntech is included in the top performer list over the past 3 years since Suntech won the honor in 2018. It's not only a high affirmation of Suntech reliability, but also the greatest recognition of Suntech quality. The outstanding performance of the mono PERC half-cell module is a result of Suntech strict management of raw materials, advanced production technology, and commitment to quality control that each module must go through 52 inspection steps.
Industry-leading EL testing equipment has been adopted for two rounds of 100% full EL inspection for each module, thus guaranteeing each module is reliable in quality, conversion efficiency, and durable in service to the maximum extent via the most stringent quality inspection,” noted Cao.
According to PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard, Suntech’s STPxxxS-24/Vfh and STPxxxS-20/Wfh modules both achieved Top Performer recognition in the TS and PID tests.
There were nine PV module manufacturers that achieved Top Performer status in the thermal cycling tests in 2019, compared to 17 manufacturers in the 2020 TC tests, according to PV Tech’s analysis.
A total of 54 different modules were recognised as Top Performers in the TC test. In 2019, 24 different modules received Top Performer recognition in this test.
The number of PV manufacturers achieving PID test Top Performer status in the 2020 scorecard was 20 out of 22 companies reported to have been in the tests that received at least one Top Performer award from the four historical reliability testing regimes.
A total of 47 different modules achieved Top Performer status in the PID tests in 2020 scorecard, compared to 34 different modules in the 2019 report, according to PV Tech’s analysis.
Top-Performing PV Modules: The 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard
The PV Module Reliability Scorecard, now in its 6th edition, ranks commercially available PV modules by their performance in PV Evolution Labs’ Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive, rigorous test regime that assesses reliability and performance of PV modules. The 2020 rankings will be released during these live webinars.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Q CELLS doubts validity of REC Group’s patent infringement claims
-
JinkoSolar adds name to 500 Watt solar panel club
-
Jolywood shipping major order of nTOPCon bifacial modules to Oman Ibri II PV project
-
REC Group hits back at Q CELLS with own patent infringement lawsuit
-
DuPont exposes rapid increase in PVDF backsheet material failures used in solar panels
Comments