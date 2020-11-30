Trina adds to supply deal run with three-year Daqo polysilicon contract

One of Daqo's polysilicon facilities. Image: Daqo New Energy,

Trina Solar has signed another upstream manufacturing supply agreement, penning a long-term high purity polysilicon supply deal with Daqo New Energy.

Under the terms of the deal Daqo will supply Trina with between 30,000 – 37,600 tons of polysilicon between November 2020 and December 2023. Prices will be negotiated on a monthly basis according to market conditions, with Trina making an advance payment to Daqo.

Jifan Gao, chairman at Trina Solar, said the long-term deal would help the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) manufacturer “better execute our strategy” to deliver advanced solar PV products to the market.

Longgen Zhang, CEO at Daqo New Energy, said the polysilicon provider was pleased to deepen its long-term cooperation with Trina.

The deal with Daqo comes on the back of a number of material and component agreements signed by Trina in recent weeks as it looks to ramp production of its new Vertex series of panels. In the last fortnight, Trina has signed major wafer supply deals with Zhonghuan Semiconductor and Wuxi Shangji CNC, as well as a sizeable glass supply deal with Almaden.

Trina has too signed a major, multi-billion-dollar strategic alliance with Tongwei to co-invest and develop solar silicon, wafer and cell facilities throughout China. That deal will see Trina take a 35% stake in a 40,000 ton polysilicon facility which is slated to be operational by September 2022.