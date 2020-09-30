Trina Solar adding a further 10GW of new module assembly capacity as target of 50GW approaches

Image: Trina Solar.

'Solar Module Super League' (SMSL) member Trina Solar has announced further module assembly capacity expansion plans that support a new target of achieving no less than 50GW of total module assembly nameplate capacity by the end of 2021.

The SMSL member has recently announced a wave of new solar cell and module assembly capacity expansions that were focused on its high-efficiency large-area (210mm) ‘Vertex’ module series.

Trina Solar has already targeted a planned nameplate capacity of 10GW, ramping to 21GW in 2021 and top 31GW in 2022, for its Vertex module series.

Trina Solar noted that according to its strategic plan, PV module production capacity would not be less than 50GW at the end of 2021.

The latest 10GW of expansion plans relate to a new module manufacturing hub in the Dafeng Port Development Zone, Dafeng City, Jiangsu Province, China. Trina said the single project was expected to complete in full within 18 months from the start of construction.

The manufacturer did not state what the capital expenditure would be for the project, but guided annual revenue at full production could be in the region of RMB13.5 billion (US$ 1.987 billion).

In August, 2020 Trina Solar had guided plans to achieve nameplate module assembly capacity of at least 39.5GW in 2022.