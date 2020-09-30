Trina Solar adding a further 10GW of new module assembly capacity as target of 50GW approaches
Image: Trina Solar.
'Solar Module Super League' (SMSL) member Trina Solar has announced further module assembly capacity expansion plans that support a new target of achieving no less than 50GW of total module assembly nameplate capacity by the end of 2021.
The SMSL member has recently announced a wave of new solar cell and module assembly capacity expansions that were focused on its high-efficiency large-area (210mm) ‘Vertex’ module series.
Trina Solar has already targeted a planned nameplate capacity of 10GW, ramping to 21GW in 2021 and top 31GW in 2022, for its Vertex module series.
Trina Solar noted that according to its strategic plan, PV module production capacity would not be less than 50GW at the end of 2021.
The latest 10GW of expansion plans relate to a new module manufacturing hub in the Dafeng Port Development Zone, Dafeng City, Jiangsu Province, China. Trina said the single project was expected to complete in full within 18 months from the start of construction.
The manufacturer did not state what the capital expenditure would be for the project, but guided annual revenue at full production could be in the region of RMB13.5 billion (US$ 1.987 billion).
In the financial statement, Trina Solar noted that according to its strategic plan, PV module production capacity would not be less than 50GW at the end of 2021.
In August, 2020 Trina Solar had guided plans to achieve nameplate module assembly capacity of at least 39.5GW in 2022.
In August, 2020 Trina Solar had guided plans to achieve nameplate module assembly capacity of at least 39.5GW in 2022.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 10 - Mar 12, 2021
Penang, Malaysia (also available virtually)
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run as a live event in Penang for delegates able to attend and will also welcome virtual delegates via streamed content and online networking.
PV CellTech
Oct 27 - Oct 29, 2020
Virtual Event
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather (virtually, due to COVID-19) for 3 days to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
Also read...
-
DSM sells solar coatings business to Covestro as part of larger €1.4 billion deal
-
EnCORE PV to build integrated 1GW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Russia
-
Trina Solar confirms 15GW module assembly hub for ‘Vertex’ series ramp
-
Solar sector set to benefit from China’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2060
-
JinkoSolar to almost double module assembly capacity year-on-year to 30GW
Comments