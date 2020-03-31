Trina Solar expects 500Wp Duomax and Tallmax panel capacity to reach 5.5GW by end of 2020
Trina Solar expects its recently introduced high-performance ‘Duomax V’ bifacial double-glass panel and ‘Tallmax V’ (backsheet) series panel nameplate capacity to reach around 5.5GW by the end of 2020. Image: Trina Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar expects its recently introduced high-performance ‘Duomax V’ bifacial double-glass panel and ‘Tallmax V’ (backsheet) series panel nameplate capacity to reach around 5.5GW by the end of 2020.
Trina said that initial pilot line mass production has started on 18 March 2020 with orders being accepted in the second quarter of 2020 and is set to achieve volume production in the third quarter, with production capacity expected to be approximately 5.5GW by the end of the year.
Trina Solar vice general manager and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "the 500W+ V series modules are the result of many technological improvements to the manufacturing process undertaken over the last 20+ years combined with our accumulated experience in many aspects of the end-to-end process, including product integration and downstream systems. We are encouraged by the fact that the products have received wide attention and recognition from our industry colleagues, customers and media since their launch.”
“The 500W+ V series modules not only bring us to a new breakthrough point for customer value maximization, but also inject a new driving force for value growth into the whole photovoltaic industry chain. The successful pilot line for the mass production of the 500W+ V series modules has laid a solid foundation for the capacity expansion to 5.5 GW this year, leading the global photovoltaic industry into the solar 5.0 era and a win-win market for ultra-high power modules," added Yin Rongfang.
At the end of March, Trina Solar noted that it had just shipped the first batch of Vertex series modules for a planned 10MW PV power plant project in Sri Lanka, which is expected to be completed and grid connected during the third quarter of 2020.
(More technical details from Trina Solar on the design challenges needed to be overcome with 210mm large-area wafers can be viewed here).
