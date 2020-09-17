US ROUND-UP: Duke unveils ‘next generation net metering’, Maxeon bolsters leadership team

Image: Duke Energy.

Duke Energy teams up with industry to bring ‘next generation net metering’ to South Carolina

16 September: Duke Energy has penned an agreement with a host of solar industry stakeholders to create greater stability for residential solar in South Carolina.

The utility has signed the agreement with leading solar installers, environmental groups and advocates of renewables in the state, including the likes of Sunrun, to establish what described by Duke as being the “next generation of net energy metering for the Carolinas”.

Solar Choice Net Metering, as it has been dubbed, will establish retail rates for power that fluctuate throughout the day based upon peak demand and overall pricing. Consumers will also be incentivised to install a smart thermostat with solar panels.

"This first-of-a-kind package completely modernises the rooftop solar transaction," Lon Huber, vice president for rate design and strategic solutions at Duke Energy, said. "This new arrangement not only recognises the value of solar and the enabling energy grid, but it unlocks additional benefits for all customers by addressing when utilities experience peak demand across their systems in the Carolinas."

Maxeon adds to leadership team following Sunpower spin-off

16 September: Maxeon Solar Technologies has bolstered its leadership team weeks after its successful spin-off from Sunpower.

The company, which houses the solar manufacturing operation previously under Sunpower’s name, has appointed Tiffany See as chief human resources officer and Lindsey Wiedmann as chief legal officer.

The firm also unveiled the composition of its board, which comprises ten directors that bring “considerable industry experience in both the selling and producing of solar energy”, Maxeon said.

Three independent directors – Kevin Kennedy, Donald Colvin and Chee Keong Yap – are joined by three designees from Total – Lee Young, Erick Chabanne and Remi Bourgeois – and three designees from Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor – Shen Haoping, Zhang Changxu and Wang Yan. Maxeon CEO Jeff Waters completes the board line-up.

8minute Solar Energy energises 67MWdc Californian solar farm

16 September: 8minute Solar Energy has completed the 67MWdc Lotus Solar Farm in Madera County, California, with the project now generating power for Southern California Edison.

Power will be sold to the Californian utility under a 20-year power purchase agreement, with 8minute now handing ownership of the solar farm to Germany-headquartered asset manager Allianz Global Investors in a deal agreed last year.

Tom Buttgenbach, CEO at 8minute, said recent weeks had shown that while California is a global leader in solar power, it is also “at the epicentre of climate change impacts”.

“The Lotus Solar Farm is yet another 8minute project that demonstrates how solar is a win-win solution: fighting climate change and air pollution while creating value for investors and landowners alike,” he said.

Generac partners Baker Electric for home solar and storage

16 September: Home storage provider Generac has partnered with residential energy solutions installer Baker Electric Home Energy to boost the adoption of its PWRcell system.

Generac said Baker Electric’s market presence in power generation, management and optimisation made it an ideal partner for the company as it continues to target significant growth in the home solar-storage space.

"Together, we can bring more solar and storage to homeowners, which is needed for reliability and resiliency now more than ever with the increase in Public Safety Power Shutoff events,” Russ Minick, chief marketing officer at Generac, said.