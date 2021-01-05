Vietnamese floating solar duo totalling 70MWp complete

The 35MW Ho Tam Bo floating solar project. Image: LONGi Solar.

Two floating solar projects forming a cluster that is claimed to be Southeast Asia’s largest floating install have started commercial operations in Vietnam.

The Ho Tam Bo floating solar project and Ho Gia Hoet 1 floating PV plant, both located on irrigiation lakes in Quang Thanh commune, Chau Duc district, were completed towards the end of last month following four months of construction.

Each project has a generation capacity of 35MWp, and the two were completed on schedule despite challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Solar Module Super League’ member LONGi supplied modules for both projects, developed by Vietnamese developer TOJI Group.

TOJI commenced development of the Ho Tam Bo project on 8 August 2020 and the Ho Gia Hoet 1 plant on 12 August. Both projects received final commissioning on 12 December 2020, the company said.

More than 74,000 solar panels, each of 470Wp output, make up the two projects and Dennis She, senior VP at LONGi Solar, said the market for floating solar projects was continuing to escalate.

