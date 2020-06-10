Yingli Green enters court restructuring in China
Baoding Municipal Intermediate People’s Court in Hebei Province, China, accepted a petition of some of Yingli Energy (China) Co’s creditors to restructure its debt obligations, while continuing production and business operations to meet customer orders and its product warranty obligations. Image: Yingli Green
Struggling PV module manufacturer Yingli Green Energy has revealed that its main manufacturing and sales subsidiary has entered court-appointed administration to restructure its debt obligations.
No timelines were given for the restructuring process, but Yingli Green Energy said that an administrator has been appointed. It is expected that a restructuring implementation plan will be formulated and binding through judicial decision in “the following months," the firm added.
The company is still seeking strategic investors.
