Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NextEra Energy posts increased earnings in Q2 2024

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

EIB makes two loans to back PV in Southern Europe

News

‘Made globally, sold globally’

Features, Interviews

Pexapark reports 1.5% decline in European PPA prices in June

News

Nexamp, Starbucks to build 40MW community solar in Illinois

News

NextEra Energy posts increased earnings in Q2 2024

News

120MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia aided by AU$215 million debt finance

News

The costs to the solar industry of a price on carbon

Features, Guest Blog

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

AgriPV: Avangrid and Lodestone Energy graze sheep at US and New Zealand PV plants

News

Enphase targets 1.1 million microinverters shipped from US facilities in Q3

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
nextera energy
Both [FPL and Energy Resources] are benefiting from strong tailwinds”, said CEO John Ketchum. Image: NextEra Energy.

US energy company NextEra Energy posted adjusted earnings of US$1.968 billion in its Q2 2024 financial results, a roughly 9% increase compared with the same period in 2023.

NextEra said this corresponds to US$0.96 per share. The company also provided results for its two major subsidiaries, NextEra Energy Resources – a US renewable energy project developer – and Florida Power & Light (FPL), the country’s largest electricity utility.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

FPL posted adjusted earnings of US$1.232 billion, an increase of around US$80 million—or three cents per share—in Q2 2023. NextEra said that the growth was due to “continued investment in the business.” The utility’s net revenues were in excess of US$4.3 billion, whilst capital expenditure was US$2.1 billion; this is expected to reach up to US$8.8 billion over the course of 2024.

In the company’s earnings call, CFO of Nextera Energy, Brian Bolster, said: “For the second quarter of 2024, FPL increased earnings per share by 3 cents year-over-year. The principal driver of this performance was FPL’s regulatory capital employed growth of approximately 10.7% year-over-year. We continue to expect FPL to realise roughly 10% average annual growth in regulatory capital employed over our current rate agreement’s four-year term, which runs through 2025.”

In 2022, NextEra announced its “Real Zero” decarbonisation target, in which FLP is positioned to play a lead role. By 2045, the company said that it intends to entirely decarbonise its energy generation mix, largely through a massive buildout of solar PV and energy storage capacity at FLP.

From an investment perspective, this moves in tandem with a number of other major US utilities that have begun to de-risk their operations by consolidating them in certain technologies and markets. Both Duke Energy and American Electric Power (AEP) announced moves to focus on their regulated markets (where a utility has a monopoly on power generation and distribution), which PV Tech Premium heard would make them more attractive to investors.

NextEra Energy Resources has ‘second-best’ quarter

The company’s project developer subsidiary posted a net income of US$552 million in Q2 2024 and an adjusted income of US$865 million. This compares with a net income of US$1.4 billion and an adjusted income of US$781 million in Q2 2023.

NextEra Energy said the company added 3GW of renewable energy generation and storage capacity to its backlog, 860MW of which come from agreements with Google to meet its data centre power demand. Over the quarter, the company placed 1.6GW of projects into operations.

Last month, NextEra Energy Resources signed a five-year deal with fellow US energy company Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and energy storage projects.

John Ketchum, CEO of NextEra Energy, said: “Both [FPL and Energy Resources] are benefiting from strong tailwinds, which are creating opportunities to replace less efficient and more expensive power generation, as well as add new generation to meet growing power demand across sectors.”

Looking forward, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of US$3.23 to US$3.43 over 2024. Through 2025, 2026 and 2027, it expects them to rise to the ranges of US$3.45 to US$3.70, $US3.63 to US$4.00 and US$3.85 to US$4.32, respectively.

Ketchum said: “We will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges each year through 2027, while maintaining our strong balance sheet and credit ratings.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
finance, financial results, Florida Power & Light, nextera energy, NextEra Energy Resources, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Image: Recurrent Energy

EIB makes two loans to back PV in Southern Europe

July 25, 2024
Greek energy company DEPA Commercial and solar developer Recurrent Energy both secured loans from the bank this week.
Solar-wind hybrid project

Pexapark reports 1.5% decline in European PPA prices in June

July 25, 2024
Pexapark's latest report notes a 1.5% decline in the average price of a PPA signed in Europe from the end of May to the end of June.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp, Starbucks to build 40MW community solar in Illinois

July 25, 2024
US developer Nexamp has partnered with coffee maker Starbucks to build 40MW of community solar projects in the US state of Illinois.
Frontier Energy's Bristol Springs solar project will have a power capacity of 114MW. Image: Frontier Energy

120MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia aided by AU$215 million debt finance

July 25, 2024
Frontier Energy has secured a AU$215 million debt facility to construct and operate a 120MW solar-plus-storage facility in Western Australia.
Shipping containers on a boat.
Premium

The costs to the solar industry of a price on carbon

July 24, 2024
Policies in the EU and US to impose a carbon price on imported materials and goods will inevitably hit solar manufacturers.
An image of a sheep standing beneath solar panels in a field.

AgriPV: Avangrid and Lodestone Energy graze sheep at US and New Zealand PV plants

July 24, 2024
A roundup of two agrivoltaics projects from different sides of the world, from US PV developer Avangrid and Lodestone Energy in New Zealand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

A2A, Enfinity Global ink 134MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

News

Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

News

120MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia aided by AU$215 million debt finance

News

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

AEMO grants grid connection approval to BrightNight solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024