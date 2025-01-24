Subscribe To Premium
NextEra Energy rebrands to XLPR Infrastructure

By Will Norman
‘Better granularity’: Solargis on the launch of its Evaluate 2.0 programme

JinkoSolar subsidiary files patent infringement lawsuit against LONGi

Australia’s New South Wales achieves new state record for solar PV generation

70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

Ensuring Europe’s solar workforce is fit for purpose

European PPA deals surge at end of 2024

Solar PV overtakes coal in EU power sector

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

Headquartered in Florida, NextEra has become one of the largest energy companies and utilities in the US. Image: NextEra Energy.

US energy utility NextEra Energy Partners has renamed to XPLR Infrastructure, LP, effectively immediately.

The company will continue to list on the New York Stock Exchange under its NEP ticker symbol until 3rd February, after which point it will begin trading as XIFR.

Headquartered in Florida, NextEra has become one of the largest energy companies and utilities in the US. Its subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources, and Gulf Power Company. In October, the company announced plans to reach 81GW of renewable energy and energy storage capacity across its business by 2027, more than doubling its capacity as of September 2024.

XPLR Infrastructure will release its first financial reports next week (28th Jan), for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Q3 2024 financials saw the company post US$2.1 billion in revenues for the quarter, an increase from US$1.9 billion in the same period 2023. Its Q2 results saw a similar year-on-year increase, which it largely attributed to growth at its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light.

