NextEra Energy rebrands to XLPR Infrastructure

US energy utility NextEra Energy Partners has renamed to XPLR Infrastructure, LP, effectively immediately.
The company will continue to list on the New York Stock Exchange under its NEP ticker symbol until 3rd February, after which point it will begin trading as XIFR.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Headquartered in Florida, NextEra has become one of the largest energy companies and utilities in the US. Its subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources, and Gulf Power Company. In October, the company announced plans to reach 81GW of renewable energy and energy storage capacity across its business by 2027, more than doubling its capacity as of September 2024.
XPLR Infrastructure will release its first financial reports next week (28th Jan), for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
NextEra Energy’s Q3 2024 financials saw the company post US$2.1 billion in revenues for the quarter, an increase from US$1.9 billion in the same period 2023. Its Q2 results saw a similar year-on-year increase, which it largely attributed to growth at its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light.