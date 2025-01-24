NextEra Energy rebrands to XLPR Infrastructure

Headquartered in Florida, NextEra has become one of the largest energy companies and utilities in the US. Its subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources, and Gulf Power Company. In October, the company announced plans to reach 81GW of renewable energy and energy storage capacity across its business by 2027, more than doubling its capacity as of September 2024.

XPLR Infrastructure will release its first financial reports next week (28th Jan), for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Q3 2024 financials saw the company post US$2.1 billion in revenues for the quarter, an increase from US$1.9 billion in the same period 2023. Its Q2 results saw a similar year-on-year increase, which it largely attributed to growth at its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light.