Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant
With this acquisition, the company will accelerate innovation and scaling of sustainable steel frame technology for the solar industry. Image: Nextracker.

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 

With this acquisition, the company will accelerate innovation and scaling of sustainable steel frame technology for the solar industry. Origami’s US-based, recycled steel frames deliver strength, performance, and lower carbon emissions while integrating seamlessly into existing manufacturing lines.  

The company brings specialised frame design and engineering expertise that complements Nextracker’s panel-tracker integration.  

“From a structural engineering perspective, the shift from aluminium to steel is compelling – steel offers greater strength at competitive cost and significantly reduced carbon intensity,” said Dan Shugar, CEO Nextracker.

“Most importantly, it helps to unlock opportunities for localised manufacturing from steel coil through final fabrication. And with an estimated total addressable market (TAM) in excess of US$750 million in the US alone, we see this as a substantial new business opportunity for Nextracker.”

Origami Solar started production of domestic steel frames at a plant in Arkansas earlier this year and has been securing supply agreements with several module manufacturers in the US, including Bila Solar and Heliene, as well as with Solx in Puerto Rico.

Nextracker accelerates growth with strategic acquisitions

In July 2025, Nextracker reported revenues of US$864 million with a 32.6% gross margin and announced over US$40 million in acquisitions to expand its AI and robotics capabilities. The companies it acquired at the time are OnSight Technology, a developer of autonomous inspection and fire detection systems; Amir Robotics, which provides water-free robotic cleaning solutions; and SenseHawk IP, an AI-enabled drone platform for high-resolution 3D mapping. A new division was created to integrate these technologies, led by Nextracker’s first AI and robotics officer.

This followed a previous acquisition earlier this year when the company bought US-based electrical infrastructure manufacturer Bentek Corporation for US$78 million, adding an electrical balance of system (eBOS) suite to its solar technology portfolio. The eBOS products both standalone and integrated with Nextracker’s trackers would support faster commissioning, improved grid integration, and higher lifetime energy yield.

The company’s recent expansion into the eBOS market was showcased last week with the launch of its first eBOS product, the NX PowerMerge, since the acquisition of Bentek. PV Tech Premium spoke with Nextracker about the company’s latest product and how it aims to shake up the eBOS tech with its new trunk connector.

Moreover, in 2024, Nextracker acquired US-based Solar Pile International for US$48 million and solar foundation firm Ojjo in an all-cash deal worth nearly US$119 million. The acquisitions expanded its utility-scale solar foundations business, with Ojjo’s technology set to complement Nextracker’s trackers to deliver integrated solutions across diverse soil conditions.

acquisition, finance, nextracker, origami solar, pv power plants, solar pv, steel frame, us

