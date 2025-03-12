Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

News

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

News

Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

News

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

News

Enerparc secures financing for 400MW German solar PV portfolio

News

European Commission launches consultation into Clean Industrial Deal state aid framework

News

US: Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

News

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

News

Arevon secures US$509 million in finance for 430MW Missouri solar portfolio

News

SEIA and Wood Mackenzie: US adds 50GW of new solar capacity in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Nexwell Power claims to have 2.9GW of solar PV capacity under active development across Spain. Image: Getty

Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with an unnamed US tech giant for 145MW of solar PV capacity in Spain.

The company said it would supply its customer – “one of the largest tech companies in the US with data centres worldwide” – with roughly 2.9GWh of solar power from 2026 through 2040.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Though it did not specify the projects in question, or how many sites would comprise the 145MW of agreed capacity, Nexwell Power said the assets were hybrid projects featuring “top efficiency PV technology and utility-scale batteries.” The deal reportedly includes the potential for expansion of up to 250MW of nameplate PV generation capacity to supply up to 1.9GWh of additional incremental power.

Nexwell Power – a subsidiary of decarbonisation investment platform Nexwell – claims to have 2.9GW of solar PV capacity under active development across Spain. It also has several small-to-medium scale projects in operation.

Nexwell’s focus on co-located solar PV and storage for these projects is reflective of a broader trend in global markets and particularly across Europe. A rise in negative power prices, particularly in countries like Spain with high penetration of solar PV on the grid, has made energy storage a key enabler for more bankable renewable power projects.

Big tech demand

Large US tech companies play a big role in the solar power procurement market, particularly on home soil; Amazon, Meta, and Google are all among the leading buyers of solar PV capacity in the US. The former has also made inroads into the Spanish market after it announced the signing of over 800MW of solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain earlier this month.

PV Tech heard that data centres themselves may only play a supporting role in the future of Europe’s electricity demand, despite the broad industry concern over the potential strain that big tech’s computing hubs will put on the world’s grids.

At the Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference last month, Jan-Phillip Kock, investment strategy manager at German asset manager Encavis, said that “only 4% of global AI computing capacity” is currently in Europe, largely because power is cheaper and investment support greater in other global regions.  

That said, data centres may still become more popular in Europe, with a particular growth in grid-connected sites as their power demand increases, speakers at the event said.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
corporate ppa, europe, finance, lss eu, nexwell power, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

default

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

March 12, 2025
Ongoing investment barriers are preventing Africa from realising the full potential of its solar resources despite strong growth in 2024, according to a Global Solar Council report.
Teresa Ribera speaks at the European Parliament.

European Commission launches consultation into Clean Industrial Deal state aid framework

March 12, 2025
The European Commission has launched a consultation seeking feedback on the State aid Framework accompanying the Clean Industrial Deal.
The Kelso Solar project in the US.

Arevon secures US$509 million in finance for 430MW Missouri solar portfolio

March 11, 2025
Arevon Energy has secured US$509 million in financing for its Kelso 1 and 2 PV projects in Missouri, which have a combined capacity of 430MW.
Image: Gentari Renewables.

Gentari to begin work on 243MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 11, 2025
Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables is set to proceed with the development of the 243MWp Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project in New South Wales, Australia.
Q Energy's Les Îlots Blandin floating PV project in France.

Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

March 10, 2025
Velto Renewables and Q Energy have announced plans to develop over 500MW of renewable energy capacity in Europe.
CEEC

3GW PV project on former coal mining land in China enters commercial operation

March 10, 2025
China's largest single-capacity PV power plant built on a coal mining subsidence area has officially entered commercial operation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

News

Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

News

SEIA and Wood Mackenzie: US adds 50GW of new solar capacity in 2024

News

Gentari to begin work on 243MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

News

Adapture Renewables secures US$321 million debt facility from MUFG for US solar portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.