NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Asia & Oceania

Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

The tender seeks 1.2GW of solar PV capacity with 1.2GW of additional capacity with a ‘greenshoe option’. Image: Unsplash.

India’s state-owned company the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has issued a tender seeking up to 2.4GW of solar PV capacity across India.

NHPC issued a request for selection (RfS), which seeks to procure up to 1.2GW of solar PV capacity through a competitive bidding process, and additional capacity of up to 1.2GW with a “greenshoe option”.

The developers of successful projects will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the NHPC, which will then sell the electricity generated to state utilities, state distribution companies (Discoms) or any other beneficiaries.

In order to participate in the auction, projects will require to have a capacity of at least 50MW and up to 600MW. For projects located in Northeastern states and with extenuating circumstances, the minimum capacity requirement is lowered to 30MW.

Applications to enter the tender are open until 4 November 2024, with the solar projects to be set up on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Projects must connect to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).

Solar PV and renewable energy tenders are increasingly more common in India. Between April 2023 and March 2024, nearly 70GW of renewable energy capacity was tendered, with 40GW ending up allotted. Solar PV represented nearly half of all the capacity tendered during that period. Another positive aspect for solar PV is that, in the past two years, solar tariffs have increased marginally by nearly 8.5% from an average of INR2.3-2.4/kWh (US$0.027-0.029/kWh) to INR2.5-2.6/kWh (US$0.030-0.031/kWh).

auction and tender, auctions and tenders, india, ists, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, nhpc

