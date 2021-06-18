Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The plant will be constructed in the North-Western state of Rajasthan. Image: ReNew Power.

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has signed an agreement to invest in a 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan, India.

The total value of the project is nearly US$200 million. UNOPS’ share is 10%, while around 25% is financed through equity contributions by co-investors.

Co-investors include Acme Solar, an independent power producer (IPP) in India, and IFU, a Danish investment fund for developing countries. Finland-based UNOPS will be involved in the operation of the project.

In 2020, the governments of India and Denmark signed what was termed a ‘green strategic partnership’ and after its “first investment” under the agreement, IFU’s climate vice president Reik Haahr Müller hopes the project will be a “stepping-stone for creating an even stronger green cooperation between India and Denmark, going forward.”

The agreement is “a key milestone” in ACME’s desire to develop 25GW of renewable energy projects, and “comes in line with India’s plans to achieve 450GW of renewable energy by 2030,” said Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acme, IFU, india, rajasthan, UNOPS

Read Next

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

June 16, 2021
Azure Power Global saw its cost of deploying solar fall by nearly 19% last year, but the company still recorded a net loss of US$38.1 million in the quarter ending 31 March 2021 despite a year-on-year increase in revenue.

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

June 7, 2021
India’s rising renewable power capacity could render the country’s 33GW of coal-fired power plants under construction unviable.

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

June 3, 2021
Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec has announced a new partnership with ACME to develop a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

May 28, 2021
India installed just over 2GW of solar in Q1 2021 as the country rebounded from COVID-19 related delays, however full-year installs could fall to well below previous estimates, one forecast suggests.

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Indian authorities have launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of solar cells from China, Thailand and Vietnam following an application filed by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021