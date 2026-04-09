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Novar acquires 100MW solar PV plant in Germany, potential to co-locate 160MWh BESS

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
April 9, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

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Solar PV project in the Netherlands from renewables developer Novar
Novar acquired the project from German developer Stromernte, which will support the development of the PV plant. Image: Novar.

Dutch-based solar developer Novar has acquired a 100MW solar PV plant in Baden-Württemberg, a southern state in Germany.

The Untermünkheim solar project is spread across three locations and was acquired from German developer Stromernte, which will remain involved in the project through a development service agreement to support the development of the plant.

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The project also has the potential to be co-located with a battery energy storage system of 160MWh capacity.

The next step for the project will be its presentation to local municipalities and the developer targets to begin generating electricity at the PV plant within the next two years.

This is Novar’s first project in southern Germany and its first merger and acquisition (M&A) by its German subsidiary.

“We are thrilled to develop our first major project in southern Germany together with our local partner Stromernte,” said Kerim Eraksan, country manager for Germany at Novar. “This project demonstrates how we combine strong development expertise with trusted local partnerships.”

Currently, the company has 1.3GW of operational renewable energy and aims to generate 4GW of renewable energy by 2030.

In its home country, the Dutch developer recently commissioned the 74MWp Bellingwolde solar park, pictured above.

Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
europe, germany, novar, project acquisition, SolarPLUSEU

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