Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

Brite Solar commissions 150MW agriPV module manufacturing plant in Greece

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

Australia: NSW council backs module recycling mandate for OX2’s 135MW solar PV plant

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

A Shizen Energy project in Japan.
Shizen Operations now manages a 614MW operating portfolio. Image: Shizen Energy.

Japanese renewable energy platform Nozomi Energy has appointed Shizen Operations, a subsidiary of the Shizen Energy Group, to manage a 312MW solar portfolio in Japan.

Nozomi Energy, a subsidiary of global renewable power investor Actis, acquired the projects in December 2024, increasing the company’s total pipeline of solar PV projects in Japan in operation or under development to 750MW. All of the projects in the 312MW portfolio began commercial operations in the last two years, and will help Nozomi Energy reach its goal of deploying 1.1GW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2027.

Shizen Operations, meanwhile, was established in November 2024 by the Shizen Energy Group in order to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services, and now boasts a total operating portfolio of 614MW.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the asset management of these solar power plants, which hold a significant position for our customer,” said Shizen Operations director Horihiro Suzuki.

“Our asset management business stands out by offering detailed technical asset management services, not only covering financial aspects such as cash flow management and lender relations but also optimising operations, managing performance, quantifying losses, and providing timely repairs and repowering proposals from a technical perspective.”

The news follows Actis’ support of a 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines, one of the largest such projects in the world, last September, as the company looks to expand its portfolio of renewable power assets in Asia.

Lightsource bp enters Japanese market

Elsewhere in Japan, Lightsource bp has acquired a 15MW solar project in the Hokkaido Prefecture, its first entry into the Japanese market. The company has a global solar pipeline of 58GW of capacity, of which nearly 8GW is in the Asia-Pacific region, and follows its work at the 450MW Goulburn River solar-plus-storage project in Australia.

“By combining our international experience with local partnerships, we aim to support Japan’s renewable energy goals while building a strong and sustainable pipeline of renewable energy projects,” said Lightsource bp Asia-Pacific chief operating officer Adam Pegg.

“This is just the beginning of our operations in Japan, and we’re excited to support the nation’s ambition for a low-carbon future.”

Read Next

Huasun said the supply agreement marks the first 1GW-scale supply for rectangular heterojunction cells. Image: Huasun.

Huasun inks 3GW HJT module deal for Hongyang Group integrated energy project

February 13, 2025
Huasun has signed a deal to supply more than 3GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules to projects owned by the Hongyang Group.
Marcel Suri headshot.
Premium

‘PV needs to be agile’: Solargis on smarter use of data in solar asset management

February 13, 2025
PV Talk: Solargis CEO Marcel Suri tells PV Tech Premium how more sophisticated data has made solar assets more 'agile'.
risen energy australia

Australia greenlights over 4.3GW of renewable energy generation investment in 2024

February 13, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Council said 2024 was the best year for renewable energy investment since 2018, with AU$9 billion committed.
Solar asset management.

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

February 12, 2025
Amid the transition to more decentralised energy systems, solar projects are exposed to new cybersecurity risks, says SolarEdge's Uri Sadot.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar for alleged patent infringement, demands US$144.7 million

February 12, 2025
Trina Solar has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar, seeking US$144.7 million for the alleged infringement of two patents.
EDPR North America's Misenheimer solar park in North Carolina.

Microsoft and EDPR sign VPPAs for 389MW of US solar capacity

February 11, 2025
US technology giant Microsoft has signed virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 389MW of solar capacity with EDP Renewables.

