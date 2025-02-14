Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

Shizen Operations, meanwhile, was established in November 2024 by the Shizen Energy Group in order to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services, and now boasts a total operating portfolio of 614MW.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the asset management of these solar power plants, which hold a significant position for our customer,” said Shizen Operations director Horihiro Suzuki.

“Our asset management business stands out by offering detailed technical asset management services, not only covering financial aspects such as cash flow management and lender relations but also optimising operations, managing performance, quantifying losses, and providing timely repairs and repowering proposals from a technical perspective.”

The news follows Actis’ support of a 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines, one of the largest such projects in the world, last September, as the company looks to expand its portfolio of renewable power assets in Asia.

Lightsource bp enters Japanese market

Elsewhere in Japan, Lightsource bp has acquired a 15MW solar project in the Hokkaido Prefecture, its first entry into the Japanese market. The company has a global solar pipeline of 58GW of capacity, of which nearly 8GW is in the Asia-Pacific region, and follows its work at the 450MW Goulburn River solar-plus-storage project in Australia.

“By combining our international experience with local partnerships, we aim to support Japan’s renewable energy goals while building a strong and sustainable pipeline of renewable energy projects,” said Lightsource bp Asia-Pacific chief operating officer Adam Pegg.

“This is just the beginning of our operations in Japan, and we’re excited to support the nation’s ambition for a low-carbon future.”