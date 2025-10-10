NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

Indian government-owned NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) – has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to develop a total renewable energy capacity of 15GW in Gujarat.
As per the agreement, NTPC REL will establish 10GW of solar power projects and 5GW of wind projects. Through this MoU, NTPC aims to achieve 60GW of renewable capacity – accounting for 45% of its total generation portfolio – by 2032. The agreement was signed during Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025 held at Mehsana, North Gujarat.
The firm currently has four solar projects totalling 2.36GW, three wind projects worth 354MW, and one hybrid project of approximately 226MW at various stages of implementation in Gujarat. The company’s total installed capacity stands at over 83GW, with 30.9GW under construction, including 13.3GW from renewables.
According to NTPC, the company directly operates 17 solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 1.15GW. In addition, through its joint ventures and subsidiaries, NTPC holds ownership in 24 solar PV plants with a total capacity of 6.7GW, underscoring its growing renewable energy footprint across India.
Recently, the company partnered with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), hosted by UNOPS, to develop a clean energy transition roadmap aligned with India’s national targets. The organisation also assessed NTPC’s investment needs, diversification opportunities, and the socio-economic impacts of its clean energy transition.