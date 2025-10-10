NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The firm currently has four solar projects totalling 2.36GW, three wind projects worth 354MW, and one hybrid project of approximately 226MW at various stages of implementation in Gujarat. The company’s total installed capacity stands at over 83GW, with 30.9GW under construction, including 13.3GW from renewables.

According to NTPC, the company directly operates 17 solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 1.15GW. In addition, through its joint ventures and subsidiaries, NTPC holds ownership in 24 solar PV plants with a total capacity of 6.7GW, underscoring its growing renewable energy footprint across India.

Recently, the company partnered with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), hosted by UNOPS, to develop a clean energy transition roadmap aligned with India’s national targets. The organisation also assessed NTPC’s investment needs, diversification opportunities, and the socio-economic impacts of its clean energy transition.