NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

NV Energy is seeking projects of at least 20MW in size. Image: Sempra US Gas & Power.

Nevada utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewables projects to add to its portfolio in the state.

The RFP is seeking projects of a minimum size of 20MW and that are compliant with the state’s renewable portfolio standards. The utility also confirmed it would consider proposals that incorporate co-located energy storage.

The tender sheet for NV Energy states that all bids must include a completed facilities study or large generator interconnection agreement issued by the NV Energy transmission provider, and all projects must be capable of delivering energy within the utility’s retail service territory.

All projects must be set for a commercial date of 31 December 2025, and all projects will require approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

NV Energy said all projects submitted under the RFP would be judged on factors including the economic benefit posed to the state, job opportunities created in Nevada and the delivery of best value to customers of NV Energy.

The deadline for bids is 16:00 on 18 May 2022, with an initial shortlist set to be published on 7 June 2022. A final shortlist will be issued 10 days later, with contract negotiations expected to conclude by 1 August 2022.

More information regarding the RFP, including how to apply, can be found here.