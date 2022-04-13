Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

By Liam Stoker
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

News

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

News

First Solar lands 750MW module deal with Origis Energy as it eyes US manufacturing build out

News

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

News

Maxeon appoints new board chairman

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

News

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

News

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

News

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
NV Energy is seeking projects of at least 20MW in size. Image: Sempra US Gas & Power.

Nevada utility NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewables projects to add to its portfolio in the state.

The RFP is seeking projects of a minimum size of 20MW and that are compliant with the state’s renewable portfolio standards. The utility also confirmed it would consider proposals that incorporate co-located energy storage.

The tender sheet for NV Energy states that all bids must include a completed facilities study or large generator interconnection agreement issued by the NV Energy transmission provider, and all projects must be capable of delivering energy within the utility’s retail service territory.

All projects must be set for a commercial date of 31 December 2025, and all projects will require approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

NV Energy said all projects submitted under the RFP would be judged on factors including the economic benefit posed to the state, job opportunities created in Nevada and the delivery of best value to customers of NV Energy.

The deadline for bids is 16:00 on 18 May 2022, with an initial shortlist set to be published on 7 June 2022. A final shortlist will be issued 10 days later, with contract negotiations expected to conclude by 1 August 2022.

More information regarding the RFP, including how to apply, can be found here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
energy storage, lss usa, nevada, nv energy, rfp, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

April 12, 2022
PV Tech has once again partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of next month’s exhibition and conference.

First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

April 12, 2022
First Solar has signed a master supply agreement to supply 4GWdc of thin-film solar PV modules to independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch with deliveries running from 2023 to 2025.
PV Tech Premium

Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

April 11, 2022
Ryan D. Quint, senior manager at North American Electric Reliability Corporation take a look at the key considerations – and difficult balance – of managing grid connection from a transmission operators point of view.

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

April 11, 2022
Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the construction of Invenergy's 300MW utility-scale solar farm, which is to be paired with a 165MW battery energy storage system (BESS), in Dane County.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

April 8, 2022
A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

April 7, 2022
Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

News

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

News

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021