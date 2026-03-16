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Octopus’ 300MW solar-plus-storage project lands Flow Power offtake

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 16, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The solar plant will include around 600,000 PV modules installed across roughly 600 hectares of farmland. Image: Octopus Australia.
The solar plant will include around 600,000 PV modules installed across roughly 600 hectares of farmland. Image: Octopus Australia.

Australia-based Flow Power has signed an offtake agreement with Octopus Australia for the 300MW Blind Creek solar farm and its 243MW/486MWh battery system, located around 32km northeast of Canberra. 

The solar plant will include around 600,000 PV modules installed across roughly 600 hectares of farmland. The project will incorporate agrivoltaics, allowing sheep grazing to continue alongside power generation. 

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The announcement follows Octopus Australia reaching financial close on the AU$900 million (US$634 million) project. According to the firm, the DC-coupled design used in the plant will allow energy to flow directly from the solar array to the battery, reducing losses, improving efficiency and enhancing grid support during peak demand periods. 

“We understand how critical it is to deliver firm, reliable and affordable renewable energy,” said Sonia Teitel, Co-MD, Renewables, Octopus Australia. “Blind Creek is the kind of next-generation project Australia’s market needs, and Flow Power’s foundational partnership is key to making that possible. We’re thrilled to be working together to bring more scalable, future-ready renewable projects to market.”   

Last week, Octopus broke ground on the project. The facility is expected to generate around 735GWh of renewable energy annually while providing grid stability services to the National Electricity Market (NEM).  

Octopus Australia is working with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor GRS and battery supplier Wärtsilä Energy Storage on the development. 

In May 2025, Octopus secured grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), allowing the Blind Creek Solar Farm and Battery project to move into its final development phase. At the time of the announcement, the company said that once the project was in operation, it will be among the largest DC-coupled solar PV plants connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM)

australia, flow power, Octopus Australia, offtake agreement, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

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