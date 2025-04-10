Subscribe To Premium
Octopus Australia begins construction on 80MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria

By George Heynes
PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

India adds 11.6GW/25.3GW solar cell and module nameplate capacity in 2024

TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Altus acquires projects, Castillo and NSE deliver EPC work, CCSA publishes report

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

The project will feature a co-located 128MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system (BESS). Image: Octopus Australia.

Renewable energy and energy storage developer Octopus Australia has completed financial close and started construction on its 80MW Fulham solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia.

The project has been supported by the state government’s second Victorian Renewable Energy Target auction (VRET2) and is valued at over AU$300 million (US$185 million).

Equity capital contributions from key investors, including Rest, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), and clients of Westpac Private Bank, through Octopus’ managed funds, have supported the project. 

The project plans to incorporate a 64MW/128MWh DC-coupled utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS).

DC-coupled batteries offer varying bonuses in comparison to AC. For instance, DC coupling allows solar generation to flow directly to the battery via a DC/DC converter, minimising energy conversion losses and maximising the use of available solar energy. This can increase the economics of a battery system while also improving grid stability.

Wärtsilä also confirmed the battery system will utilise a digital energy management and controls platform, GEMs, which has been deployed at numerous utility-scale BESS projects in Australia, such as Amp Energy’s 150MW/300MWh 2-hour duration Bungama BESS in South Australia. It will also be deployed at varying stages of the 2.8GWh Eraring BESS project in New South Wales.

Rest’s interim co-chief investment officer, Simon Esposito, noted that its members will benefit from the “attractive risk-adjusted return prospects of the Fulham Solar Farm and Battery project, as well as from having additional renewable energy assets in their communities.”

GRS, a part of Gransolar Group, has been appointed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news. Click here to read the full article.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Octopus Australia, octopus group, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, storage, victoria, vret

