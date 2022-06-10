Subscribe
Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Debt financing for off-grid projects reached US$326 million in 2021, outpacing all types of financing in 2020 according to data from GOGLA. Image: B2Gold.

Investment in the off-grid solar sector hit a record US$450 million in 2021, according to the latest report from the Global Off-grid Lighting Association (GOGLA).

In what constitutes a return to growth for the industry post-pandemic, investment soared by more than 40% after years of topping out around the US$300 million mark.

Despite record high investment in 2021, companies in the early stages of growth have been the most affected by the impacts of the pandemic and had more difficulties in attracting equity capital, according to the report.

A growth in the amount of debt raised in 2021 – which, at US$326 million, represented more than all of the capital investment raised in 2020 – was primarily driven by large debt deals secured by larger operators in the space.

Referred to within the report as ‘The Big 7’, which includes the likes of d.light and Sun King, attracted more capital this year, with the aforementioned operators securing debt facilities for growth in established off-grid solar markets such as Kenya.

Climate-focused investors have been keen on entering the off-grid market, the report concludes, given its alignment with investment strategies. The report noted in particular Sun King’s recent equity raise of US$260 million earlier this year.

Laura Fortes, senior project manager at GOGLA, said: “The all-time high investment in 2021 is a major success for the industry and gives reason for optimism. It shows that the sector is resilient and has retained the confidence of a wide range of investors.”

Start-ups negatively affected by the pandemic

While debt investment into start-ups almost doubled year-on-year to US$52 million, it has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019 and 2018 debt provided to start-ups was closer to the US$80 million mark.

Grant financing to start-ups also more than halved last year, falling from a record high of US$24 million in 2020 to US$9.1 million. However 2020’s result was swayed by around two-thirds of grants originating from a single funder.

Around three-quarters of venture building capital was focused at earlier-stage companies, with around half of funding going to locally-owned businesses in the space.

Meanwhile there is some short-term concern within the investment community after around 25% declared that their off-grid portfolio had underperformed in 2021, rising from the 15% which declared as such last year. However more than 70% said that underperformance looks to be short-lived, anticipating financial performance in line with expectations this year.

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

June 7, 2022
Timo Moeller, president of International NovaSource Power Services and head of NovaSource in Europe, stresses the need for the industry to entrust experts at every step of the project lifecycle, or risk deterring investment.
PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

May 26, 2022
Leading solar manufacturers have implored governments to implement tax credits and other financial incentives to stimulate domestic PV manufacturing.

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

May 24, 2022
Canadian Solar has unveiled a new PV manufacturing strategy, bringing more upstream capacity inhouse to reduce its exposure to pricing volatility.

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

May 24, 2022
South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group has said it will invest US$3.3 billion in solar and wind technology and intends to create a solar R&D hub in Korea as part of a massive investment strategy focused on several industrial areas.

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

April 28, 2022
Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has raised US$260 million in a Series D funding round aimed to expand global access to affordable solar energy across Africa and Asia.

