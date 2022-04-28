Subscribe
Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Africa, Asia & Oceania

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

Tesla chief Elon Musk wins US$13bn court case over SolarCity acquisition

'Major win' for solar PV as Florida governor vetoes net metering changes

Sunnova chips away at net loss as revenue climbs

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

US DOE commits over US$500m to Utah green hydrogen hub

Enphase Energy sidesteps logistics challenges to post record quarterly revenue

Sun King, formerly known as Greenlight Planet, will expand its global access to affordable energy after it has raised US$260 million. Image: Sun King via Twitter.

Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has raised US$260 million in a Series D funding round aimed to expand global access to affordable solar energy across Africa and Asia.

Alongside a planned expansion, with US$100 million allocated to that purpose, the provider will also invest in expanding its product line, including larger solar systems equipped with AC inverters.

The Series D round was led by equity firm BeyondNetZero, the climate investment venture of General Atlantic, along with participation from M&G Investments’ Catalyst and Arch Emerging Markets Partners.

T. Patrick Walsh, co-founder and CEO of Sun King, said: “This investment in Sun King marks an incredible inflection point for the global off-grid solar industry.

“This landmark investment allows us to continue scaling our technology, service, and financing capabilities so we can meet the needs of the next billion energy consumers.”

Last month, Wood Mackenzie published a report that outlined the electrification of the Sub-Saharan Africa would require an investment of US$350 billion by 2030 with a focus on decentralised bottom-up, solar-and-storage grids.

Read Next

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

April 26, 2022
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have closed a US$1.9 billion financing deal for a 690MWac/380MW hybrid solar-plus-storage project in the US.

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

April 25, 2022
US perovskite company Tandem PV has closed on the first half of a US$12 million Series A raise after raising US$6 million for building a pilot manufacturing facility in its headquarters of San Jose, California.

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

April 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$450 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and energy storage project pipeline in the US.

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

April 19, 2022
Solar wafer producer NexWafe has completed its Series C investment round, with proceeds earmarked for product and technology development on prototype lines in Germany.

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

April 14, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including Bridgelink Power receiving a US$200 million loan to finance its utility-scale solar projects, Vistra’s 50MW Texas plant is online and Castillo Engineering to develop 38.25MW community solar projects in New York.

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

April 13, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies and Japanese oil company Eneos have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop 2GW of decentralised solar capacity across Asia over the next five years.

