Oil India launches tender for 100MW solar and wind power plants

The deadline for the application will be on 27 June 2023. Image: SECI

Indian national oil company Oil India has invited businesses to offer consultancy services for 100MW ground-mounted or floating solar and wind power plants in India.

In a document issued by Oil India, the successful candidate will be tasked with preparing a pre-feasibility report and a detailed project report. Aspects of the reports include wind and solar energy potentials and markets, the government’s wind and solar policies, an analysis of technology available for the generation of wind and solar power plants and as well as the selection of a suitable technology for the proposed plants, to name a few.

In addition, the successful candidate will also provide project management consultancy services for the power plants. Duties include inspection of material at works and site and project progress monitoring.

According to the document, the contract period is two years. The deadline for the application will be on 27 June 2023.

Currently, Oil India has two solar energy power plants with a capacity of 14MW in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It also boasts a total of 174.1MW of wind energy power plants distributed over the states of Rajasthan, Gujrat, and Madhya Pradesh.

India has been adding solar PV capacity over the years. PV Tech reported that India had added 12.8GW of solar PV in the FY2023, an 8% decrease year-on-year according to JMK Research. About 8GW of utility-scale PV was added in FY2023, a 21% drop off compared with FY2022, whilst around 2.2GW of rooftop solar was added at a modest 1.2% increase year-on-year.

A further 836MW of off-grid/distributed solar came online, just over half the capacity added the year before.