Philippines opens tender for 9.4GW of renewable energy and storage

By Andy Colthorpe
Nigeria to build 1.2GW PV module assembly plant

JA Solar to supply 260MW of TOPCon modules to Exel Solar

Adapture Renewables acquires 110MW solar-plus-storage project in Colorado

Osaka Gas, Clean Max form JV to develop 400MW of renewables in India

Rio Tinto pens solar PV and battery storage offtake deal for Queensland aluminium plants

Fraunhofer ISE: Monocrystalline modules underperformed by 1.2% in 2024

Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

News

Breaking the 2,000V PV system threshold

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt.

The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has started an auction scheme for renewable power paired with storage which aims to tender over 9GW of capacity.

The DOE officially released the Terms of Reference (TOR) on 13 March for the competitive solicitation, which will be held as part of the fourth round of the national Green Energy Auction (GEA-4).

The Philippines’ government will tender for 9,378MW of renewables, comprising distributed and large-scale solar PV, including ground-mount, rooftop and floating PV, alongside onshore wind capacity.

Bids will also be invited for 1,100MW of solar projects that feature an energy storage component, which the DOE has dubbed Integrated Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Systems (IRESS).

Successful developers will get 20-year supply contracts with the government for projects in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with commercial operation dates in 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029.  

The launch of the inaugural IRESS auction has been a little delayed. DOE assistant secretary Mario C. Marasigan announced in July last year that it would be opened in Q4 2024 in a keynote speech at the Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024 in Singapore, hosted by our publisher Solar Media.

At the time, the assistant secretary said the DOE was studying the design and economic viability of IRESS. Marasigan highlighted the vital role of energy storage in the Philippines’ pursuit of “a sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The DOE said yesterday that it will issue a Department Circular setting out guidelines for the auction in the coming days. It also noted that the Green Energy Tariff (GET) awarded to GEA projects will be subject to indexation in forthcoming tenders, which will be determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in accordance with feed-in tariff (FiT) rules.

“This adjustment ensures that tariff rates remain fair, transparent, and responsive to market fluctuations, reinforcing investor confidence in the renewable energy sector,” the DOE wrote in its announcement.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.News.

asia, auctions, government, philippines, solar-plus-storage, storage, tenders

