Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

News

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: ACWA Power.

An international consortium has unveiled plans for a hydrogen complex in Oman that will feature 25GW of solar and wind capacity and produce millions of tonnes of green fuels per year.

The partners behind the mega project, which is already three years in the making, are Oman’s state-owned oil firm OQ, green fuels developer InterContinental Energy and Kuwait government-backed renewables investor EnerTech.

Given the complex’s location between Europe and Asia, the consortium said the development is “well positioned to offer a secure and reliable supply” of green fuels, producing hydrogen for local use, export or conversion into green ammonia.

A solar and wind monitoring analysis for the development has been underway in central Oman since 2019. According to the consortium, the area has the optimal diurnal profile of strong wind at night and reliable sun during the day, and is also located near the coast for seawater intake and electrolysis.

Meanwhile, given the amount of equipment required for a project of this scale, it could also support the development of Oman’s renewable energy supply chain, the partners behind the project claimed.

Alicia Eastman, co-founder and president of InterContinental Energy, said the development represents a “huge milestone in our mission to deliver cost-competitive zero carbon fuels at unprecedented scale” to meet growing global demand. “Only by decarbonising fuels as well as electrons will the world reach Paris climate agreement targets and increasingly stringent commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

InterContinental Energy is also part of a group behind another green hydrogen project in Western Australia that could feature 26GW of solar and wind. Called the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, the installation’s first stage secured environmental approval last year.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, clean energy developer ACWA Power is among the partners in a green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia that will feature up to 4GW of solar and other renewables, while plans for a green hydrogen demonstrator plant in Abu Dhabi were revealed earlier this year, with Masdar, Siemens and Marubeni among the collaborators.

As the green hydrogen sector expands and benefits from economies of scale and government support, significant cost reductions in producing the fuel from solar are expected. Both the International Renewable Energy Agency and research firm IHS Markit predict renewables-powered hydrogen could be cost competitive with fossil fuel-produced hydrogen by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
enertech, green hydrogen, hydrogen, InterContinental Energy, oman, OQ

Read Next

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

May 12, 2021
Data from green hydrogen demonstration projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations, unleashing the sector’s decarbonisation potential, a panel has suggested.

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

May 5, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has selected three commercial-scale green hydrogen projects that will share in AU$103 million (US$79.7 million) of funding to support their development.

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

May 4, 2021
PV manufacturer and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member First Solar has partnered with a Norwegian hydrogen power company to develop a portfolio of green hydrogen production facilities.

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

May 4, 2021
Canada-based renewables company Amp Energy will a develop portfolio of large-scale PV projects and battery energy storage systems as part of an AU$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) hub in South Australia.

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

April 28, 2021
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has partnered with oil and gas majors bp and Enagas on a feasibility study to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Valencia.

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

April 23, 2021
Spanish energy group Iberdrola is hoping to launch a solar-plus-hydrogen power project to decarbonise ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s production process.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021