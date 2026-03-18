Origis Energy begins operations at 210 MW Indiana PV project

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“At Origis Energy, we take pride in delivering high-quality projects safely, on schedule, and in close partnership with our customers,” said David Groleau, senior vice president of origination at Origis Energy.

“Reaching commercial operations at Wheatland reflects the strength of our development and execution platform and our continued commitment to providing reliable, cost-effective energy solutions for utilities and the communities they serve.”

In June 2025, Origis secured a dedicated financing package from Japanese banking giant MUFG to support the development of the project. The facility had previously been funded through a separate financing arrangement led by investment bank JP Morgan. Once fully operational, the Wheatland solar project is expected to generate more than 360 local jobs, the firm said.

As of March 2026, Origis surpassed 2.3GW of owned and operating solar and battery storage capacity across 13 projects spanning six states in the US. The company’s development pipeline exceeds 20GW. Additionally, Origis is actively pursuing further expansion, targeting 3GW of operating capacity by the end of 2026.

The Wheatland solar project marks Origis’ first utility-scale solar installation in Indiana. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the state has a total solar capacity of 6.5GW. Looking ahead, Indiana’s solar market is projected to add about 12.3GW of solar capacity over the next five years.