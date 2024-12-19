Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Origis, Scatec and AMPYR raise funds for projects

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

FINANCING ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Origis, Scatec and AMPYR raise funds for projects

News

Qcells boasts ‘world record’ 28.6% efficiency M10 size perovskite-silicon cell

News

Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

News

Pakistan PV manufacturing future may lie in smaller modules for agriculture and off-grid sectors

News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

How to deliver sustainable and scalable mini-grids across Sub-Saharan Africa

Features, Interviews

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sonnedix’s two transactions in the last two months represent the largest refinancing in the company’s history. Image: Sonnedix.

This week, a number of solar developers have raised funds for projects around the world, including Sonnedix in Europe, Origis in the US and Scatec in Botswana.

Sonnedix secures US$3.4 billion in company’s largest renewable power refinancing

Renewable power producer Sonnedix has completed the largest refinancings in its history, which will be used to support the development of close to 1.3GW of renewable energy capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The refinancing comprises two transactions – a €750 million (US 780.6 million) deal, completed in November, to consolidate a 197MW asset portfolio in Spain and a €2.5 billion (US2.6 billion) deal, completed in December, to refinance a 1.1GW portfolio across Spain, Italy and France.

The second deal includes the option to expand the portfolio “across Europe and the UK”, and was completed as a green and sustainability-linked loan. In total, 15 commercial lenders and institutional investors supported this deal, including the Bank of America, Santander and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Last month, Sonnedix commissioned a 150MW Spanish solar portfolio. While it did not specify which power generation technologies the latest refinancing deals would support, the company’s leadership is optimistic about the transactions.

“These landmark refinancings underpin our growth plans and demonstrate the scale of our growing portfolio of assets in Europe and the market’s confidence in our business model and ability to execute over the long term,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.

“They send a strong signal to our customers and partners of our unwavering commitment to work alongside them and drive sustainable, long-term solutions to achieve net zero.”

Origis raises US$533 million for solar and storage projects

US solar developer Origis Energy has closed a US$533 million financing facility to support the development of 350MW of new solar capacity, alongside 50MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the US.

The financing consists of a construction financing facility, bridge loan facility and conversion to term loan with Japanese bank MUFG. MUFG’s investments into Origis’ US renewable energy operations total over US$1 billion in the last year, the companies said.

The money will be used to support the development of the Optimist solar-plus-storage project in Clay County, Mississippi, which Origis expects to commission in late 2025, and the 150MW Wheatland solar project in Knox County, Indiana, which will come online in early 2026.

“Our alliance with MUFG continues to move Origis projects forward in a time of unprecedented energy demand,” said Origis CEO Vikas Anand. “Optimist and Wheatland will power the equivalent of over 100,000 homes annually. The storage component in Mississippi will add resiliency to the grid.”

The news follows Origis’ securing of a tax equity commitment for a separate solar-plus-storage project in Mississippi from J.P. Morgan, as the company looks to expand its footprint in the storage sector.

Scatec secures finance for Botswana’s largest solar project

Norwegian renewable power developer Scatec has reached financial close for the second phase of its Mmadinare Solar Complex in Botswana, which the company expects to commission in 2025.

The project began life as a 60MW facility in the country’s Mmadinare District, and Scatec signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at the facility to the Botswana Power Corporation. Then, in the third quarter of 2023, the company was awarded a 60MW expansion of the project, and once both phases have been commissioned, the Mmadinare plant will be the largest in the country.

Scatec noted that the total cost of the project is around US$108 million, of which debt finance will be used to cover US$73 million, with the rest covered by equity from Scatec. Financing will be provided by the First National Bank of Botswana and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The news is Scatec’s second significant investment in Africa in recent months, following its signing of a PPA for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt in September.

AMPYR secures US$200 million for US portfolio

Singapore-headquartered solar and storage developer AMPYR Energy has closed a US$200 million development capital facility to develop its renewable power portfolio across the US.

Crayhill Capital Management LP provided financing for the facility, which will be used to expand AMPYR’s pipeline of 4GW of renewable power capacity in the US. The company acquired two projects, with a combined capacity of 210MW, in North and South Carolina in July this year, and these moves represent the company’s latest efforts to expand its presence in the US.

“Partnering with Crayhill underscores our robust project pipeline and our commitment to delivering resilient renewable energy solutions,” said Amir Akhtar, managing director of corporate finance and investments at AMPYR USA. “This facility allows us to fast-track the development of our renewable energy projects in the United States.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
africa, americas, ampyr, europe, finance, origis energy, projects, round-up, scatec, sonnedix

Read Next

A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

December 18, 2024
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has secured AU$1.4 billion (US$890 million) in capital to fuel new solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Australia.
A mini-grid in Nigeria.
Premium

How to deliver sustainable and scalable mini-grids across Sub-Saharan Africa

December 18, 2024
Mini-grids are expected to play a crucial role in achieving complete electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa.
A Burns & McDonnell solar project.

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

December 18, 2024
US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction at two solar projects in the US state of Iowa with a combined capacity of 200MW.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

December 18, 2024
The sites are expected to generate over 120MW of solar power, Nexamp said, across the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota.
DESRI's Alta Luna solar project.

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

December 18, 2024
The deal will cover power generated at two DESRI facilities in the US, a 250MW project in Missouri and a 150MW project in Texas.
Image: ESMC

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

December 17, 2024
A paper published by the ESMC Working Group praises the NZIA but says there are gaps which need to be filled.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.