Ørsted signs 80MW solar PV PPA with Bloomberg in Texas

Meanwhile, Bloomberg is one of four corporate customers buying power from the Mockingbird Solar Centre, with other companies including polymer manufacturer Covestro and Dutch multinational corporation Royal DSM.

Bloomberg joined the RE100, a global corporate initiative consisting of multiple businesses committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewables by 2025. Dave Wildman, global head of facilities, sustainability ops, and MEP infrastructure at Bloomberg, said the agreement with Ørsted will progress the company’s RE100 target.

The additional renewable energy sourced from the Mockingbird Solar Centre will cover 100% of its US electricity usage and 80% of global electricity usage, according to Bloomberg.

In 2022, Bloomberg secured 192,533MWh of electricity from 11 projects, representing 54.6% of Bloomberg’s purchased electricity.

Prior to this deal, Ørsted also signed a PPA with social media and data giant Meta and US utility Salt River Project, offering electricity from the Eleven Mile Solar Centre in the US state of Arizona.

The project is currently under construction, and once completed, Ørsted expects the facility to have a power capacity of 300MW, and a 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) with an output of 300MW (1,200MWh).