Ørsted signs 80MW solar PV PPA with Bloomberg in Texas

By Simon Yuen
Americas

Polymer manufacturer Covestro and Dutch multinational corporation Royal DSM will also procure electricity from the Mockingbird Solar Centre. Image: Ørsted.

Danish renewables developer Ørsted has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 80MW of solar PV power in the US to media company Bloomberg.

Currently under construction, the 471MW Mockingbird Solar Centre, located near Paris, Texas, will supply the power for the PPA. Ørsted said the project is the largest solar project in its portfolio in the US.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg is one of four corporate customers buying power from the Mockingbird Solar Centre, with other companies including polymer manufacturer Covestro and Dutch multinational corporation Royal DSM.

Bloomberg joined the RE100, a global corporate initiative consisting of multiple businesses committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewables by 2025. Dave Wildman, global head of facilities, sustainability ops, and MEP infrastructure at Bloomberg, said the agreement with Ørsted will progress the company’s RE100 target.

The additional renewable energy sourced from the Mockingbird Solar Centre will cover 100% of its US electricity usage and 80% of global electricity usage, according to Bloomberg.

In 2022, Bloomberg secured 192,533MWh of electricity from 11 projects, representing 54.6% of Bloomberg’s purchased electricity.

Prior to this deal, Ørsted also signed a PPA with social media and data giant Meta and US utility Salt River Project, offering electricity from the Eleven Mile Solar Centre in the US state of Arizona.

The project is currently under construction, and once completed, Ørsted expects the facility to have a power capacity of 300MW, and a 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) with an output of 300MW (1,200MWh).

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
