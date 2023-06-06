Ørsted inks 90MW VPPA with polymer manufacturer Covestro 

Covestro will secure a portion of power from the Mockingbird Solar Centre in Lamar County, Texas. Image: Covestro

Danish renewables developer Ørsted has signed a 90MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with polymer manufacturer Covestro.

Under the 15-year agreement, Covestro will secure a portion of power from the Mockingbird Solar Centre in Lamar County, Texas. The VPPA is also Covestro’s first renewable energy agreement in the US.

“The Mockingbird Solar Centre is a unique project that represents both preservation and progress. The clean energy produced by the solar center will help Covestro to decarbonise its operations, while the conservation of rare native tallgrass prairie habitat supports plant and wildlife biodiversity in the region,” said Monica Testa, head of origination at Ørsted.

PV Tech reported that the Mockingbird Solar Centre was sold to bioscience health and nutrition company Royal DSM as part of a ten-year corporate power purchase agreement signed between the two companies in 2021.

Ørsted worked with Covestro to supply electricity before. In December 2019, Ørsted concluded a supply agreement for electricity from offshore wind turbines with Covestro. Starting in 2025, Ørsted will provide green electricity for ten years to supply Covestro’s production sites in Germany.